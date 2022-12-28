...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...
* WHAT...South gales to 35 kt. Significant waves to 6 ft
occasionally to 8 ft.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Michigan.
* WHEN...Until midnight CST Wednesday night.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Past presidents, from left, Lynn Ahlden, Yvonne Chalfant, Sylvia Thomas, Gwen Hopkins, Colleen Anderson, Janice Krizik Schmidt, current president Tami Galbreath, Carol Braford, Robin Savage, Rhonda Thomas and Cheryl Trudeau, who is the current Zonta District 6 Governor.
Photo submitted
Olivet Nazarene University's Steel Drum Band.
An all-female section of ONU's Steel Drum Band, which played for the first time at Zonta's request.
On Dec. 6, Zonta Club of Kankakee held its annual holiday meeting at the Quality Inn.
As per tradition, all ZCK past presidents were invited, and 11 were in attendance for the event.
The evening’s entertainment was the Olivet Nazarene University Steel Drum Band. The university has not only one but three steel drum bands consisting of 30 students.
The bands are under the direction of Dr. Matt Jacklin, who gave a brief history of the “pans” as they’re called, showing the resiliency of the Trinidad people who found unique use of discarded oil drums from ships, where pans originated. Jacklin has played “pans” for 20 years.
Also featured was an all-female section, which played for the first time at Zonta’s request. Accompanied by steel drums was their vocalist, a sophomore ONU student.