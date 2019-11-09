This month marks the start of the 20th anniversary of the Kankakee Valley Youth Symphony Orchestra.
The group held its first performance Nov, 19, 2000, and is now in the midst of a fund drive. The youth orchestra will perform at 3 p.m. Nov. 24 at the Larsen Fine Arts Center on the Olivet Nazarene University campus.
There had been a youth symphony in the 1970s, but that group disbanded. The modern youth symphony orchestra started when Gene Bahls, president of the adult symphony orchestra, recruited Dr. Everett Flanigan to head the youth symphony board. Maurice Wright was hired as the first conductor.
Katrina Cessna is the current conductor, having led the group for the last 14 years. Think spoke with her about the youth symphony and her drive to teach music.
What inspired you to take up music?
It was the choir director at my high school, Bob Johnson. He pushed us really hard because he knew we were capable of more. We wound up performing college level music and we sang every kind of music: disco, rock ‘n’ roll, country, gospel, Mozart, Bach, Handel. We even sang some far-out 20th century stuff.
He was a very energetic teacher. I performed in all the school musicals as a result. Our entire choir went to state, not just a few ensembles — our entire choir. It was the biggest thing that ever happened at our school.
What was your first instrument?
The piano. I began when I was 11 or 12. That was late to begin. We got a piano at home when I was in sixth grade.
How many students are in the orchestra?
We have 40, but we have had as many as 57 or 58. We always have more in the second semester.
What’s the toughest instrument to find someone to play in the youth symphony?
It can be the oboe, but right now we have five oboes. This year, too, we have lots and lots of violins. It is often hard to find a double bass — the upright bass.
Most years the bassoon can be difficult, but this year we have a bassoonist.
If you have a harpist, you’re blessed.
What is the toughest instrument to teach?
I am not their first teacher. We rely heavily on the local orchestra where they start in their school, so I don’t teach as much as you think. They are already playing in their school’s band or orchestra.
They come to the youth symphony in the seventh grade. The students in music are very smart and mature, so they are easy to work with.
We also have a strong representation of home schoolers, sometimes it seems that we are the homeschoolers orchestra.
We also have specific coaches who work with the musicians. Amanda Gee is our brass coach. Stephanie Lupo is the woodwind coach. Julie Tomisek is the strings coach. They all do a great job.
What are the benefits of getting your child into music?
Music is the only thing a student can do that involves both sides of the brain. Music engages them totally.
If you study music, you grow mentally; you grow physically; you grow emotionally; and you grow socially. The patterns that are used in music help you in math and science.
The best student I ever had, a cellist, now is in biochemical engineering in Switzerland. A former violinist with the youth symphony now is engineering the artificial heart.
You learn coordination. You learn how to work with other people.
Music also is a lifetime skill. When you are 90, you are not going to be playing basketball, but you can still play the violin and you can still appreciate Mozart.
There are lots of lawyers and doctors who use music to relax.
Can a rock ‘n’ roller play classical music, and vice versa?
Well, it is easier for a classical musician to join a garage band than the other way around. There are no guitars in an orchestra.
What does it take financially to keep the youth symphony going?
I know we are doing OK, not super, but OK. There is a tuition fee for the students to participate.
Do the students continue playing after the youth symphony?
The original plan was to grow players for the adult symphony. It took a long time to happen, but we have three or four players in the adult symphony right now. In most cases, they go off to college, if they come back to the community, then they might join.
About 75 to 80 percent, maybe more, play somewhere else after they graduate from the youth symphony. About 40 percent play in college and we usually have four or five music majors.
It’s possible, too, to get a music scholarship without being a music major. There are a lot of colleges that will want you if you are willing to play in their band or orchestra.
What is the most fun part of working with the youth symphony?
Two things. Being on stage is a blast. I am kind of like the cheerleader for the entire group. They are already great musicians.
There also is the moment at rehearsal when a piece of music comes together and we finally get it right. That’s wonderful and awesome.
What are your favorite pieces to play and to conduct?
In terms of playing, I love to use the cymbals. If I am on the piano, preludes by Bach and preludes and fugues by Bach and Chopin.
One of my “go tos” is the “Imperial March” from Star Wars. The final movement of Tchaikovsky’s “Symphony Four” is a favorite.
As a conductor, Beethoven’s 5th is great. We played the first movement last spring. I also like the modern classical stuff because it’s just a little bit nuts.
