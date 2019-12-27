Editor's note: Online analytics show the following as the most clicked stories published on daily-journal.com in 2019. The headlines below are the same as they first appeared online. Some of the incidents remain under investigation or are currently under judicial review.
1. Probe of fatal fire continues
Posted: March 5, 2019
Reads: 21,701
Dateline: Bourbonnais
The body of Kristina Thomas, 49, Bourbonnais, was found on the south side of a three-car garage after a house fire was extinguished in the 200 block of Barrington Lane, located in the Briarcliff subdivision. Two occupants of the home escaped the fire before three police officers entered the burning structure.
2. Motorcyclist dies in crash near Manteno
Posted: March 19, 2019
Reads: 21,042
Dateline: Manteno
Kristopher M. Cortese, 30, Wilmington, died as a result of injuries he sustained in a motorcycle/vehicle accident on U.S. Route 45/52 near 11000N Road. Cortese attempted to pass another vehicle and struck a van head-on, which was traveling north on Route 45/52. A northbound SUV also struck the motorcycle and Cortese, which were in the roadway.
3. Northfield food court fills plate
Posted: Oct. 11, 2019
Reads: 18,343
Dateline: Bradley
The Northfield Square mall’s vacant food court was preparing to open with five new vendors after having largely been vacant for the past three to four years. The new offerings included second locations for Windy Hill Grill of Bradley and Niro’s Gyros, as well as new restaurants, including Jerk Island, Chef Vaughn’s and Dee & Rene’s.
4. 2-car crash claims 3 lives
Posted: Sept. 1, 2019
Reads: 17,962
Dateline: Chebanse
Three people died as a result of a two-car crash on the Iroquois/Kankakee county line at U.S. Route 45/52. The crash occurred at 4:49 p.m. about 2 miles east of Chebanse. Sheila L. Brooks, of Decatur, was pronounced dead at the scene while Doris Bloomfield, 62, Muncie, Ill., and Naomi Livingston, 69, Kankakee, were taken to Kankakee hospitals where they died from their injuries.
5. Bradley man falls, dies at Starved Rock
Posted: Oct. 21, 2019
Reads: 16,221
Dateline: Oglesby
Daniel King, 30, of Bradley, was working with six friends on a short film with Glass Darkly Films at Starved Rock State Park when tragedy struck. King left the trail to get on top of the Council Overhang cave to create film “effects” by dropping something from above for the video.
King died after falling from near the top center of Council Overhang, a partial cave-like indentation in a canyon wall near the Kaskaskia and Ottawa canyons trailheads.
6. A half century working at Walgreens
Posted: Aug. 24, 2019
Reads: 16,199
Dateline: Bradley
Velma LaCoste, 88, Bradley, celebrated her 50th year with Walgreens drug store. She has been working at the Kennedy Drive Walgreens since it opened in August 1997 after having started her career in 1969 at the downtown Kankakee store at the corner of South Schuyler Avenue and East Court Street.
Once a bookkeeper for the company, a floor worker and now a cashier, LaCoste largely works three, eight-hour shifts per week. On occasion she might work a fourth day. “I couldn’t imagine not going to work,” she said. “I would go crazy just sitting at home.”
7. Momence woman killed in crash near St. Anne
Posted: Aug. 12, 2019
Reads: 14,191
Dateline: St. Anne
A head-on crash on Route 1 at 5700S Road claimed the life of Meoria M. Avant, 18, Momence, and sent Jemel R. Armstrong, 20, of Country Club Hills, to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Illinois State Police District 21 reported that the driver of a pickup truck crossed the centerline, causing the fatal crash.
8. Man jumps off North Street bridge onto I-57
Posted: Sept. 4, 2019
Reads: 13,624
Dateline: Bradley
A man suffered severe injuries after jumping from the North Street bridge and onto the northbound lanes of Interstate 57. He was not hit by any vehicles and there was minimal traffic on the interstate at the time. The man was taken to a local hospital.
9: 2 children seriously injured in crash
Posted: Aug. 9, 2019
Reads: 13,523
Dateline: Momence
Two 11-year-old boys from Bourbonnais were injured in a two-car crash on Illinois Route 1 and East 4000N Road. They were back-seat passengers in a Volkswagen Beetle that was rear-ended by a Hyundai Sonata. Both children were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital with severe injuries while three others involved in the crash suffered minor injuries.
The preliminary investigation indicated that the Volkswagen was stopped on Route 1 attempting to turn left onto 4000N Road when the Hyundai crashed into the rear of the Volkswagen.
10. Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run accident
Posted: Oct. 16, 2019
Reads: 12,858
Dateline: Kankakee
A hit-and-run crash claimed the life of Erica L. Paulissen, 21, Kankakee. She went to check the mailbox in the 1800 block of West 2000S Road after returning from a trip when she was struck by a vehicle.
Samantha J. Alexander, 32, Bonfield, was charged with failure to report accident causing death or injury.
