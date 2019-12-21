Today (Saturday, Dec. 21) marks the official beginning of winter, a season which has tested the resolve of Midwesterners for centuries.
Some of us now skip the test by settling in southern climes for the next few months. Those who are not already there will head that way once Christmas has passed.
But the vast majority, most of whom don’t have a choice, stick it out until spring arrives and the frigid weather subsides. While we know the next few months will be trying, we also know better times lie ahead.
There is something to be said for all this. You hear about these “bedrock Midwestern values” that are guided by a strong work ethic, modest integrity and a willingness to help others. While they do seem to exist among people from other parts of the nation, it seems most common among folks from fly-over country.
Our ability to withstand winter undoubtedly plays a key role. We have learned to endure and endure we shall. Happy first day of winter to all of you. It’s indeed a season that holds distinct advantages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!