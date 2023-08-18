A line of barbers give back to the community at Phipps Academy of Barbering on Monday, providing free back-to-school haircuts. Many students/instructors traveled from the Richton Park location, and agreed that they all work as a team to meet the needs of the academy’s mission.
Matthew Bridges, left, head instructor at Phipps Academy of Barbering in Bradley and a former Phipps student, stands with Kevin Phipps, owner and operator of the Bradley and Richton Park locations. Bridges presented Phipps with flowers "on behalf of all students and staff for his love, commitment and dedication to his calling of helping others succeed."
Endra Breaux, left, is a current Phipps Academy of Barbering student, and said she is looking forward to graduating in September. Apart of Jim Rowe’s JUMP Mentoring program, Breaux hopes to give back to her community. Lawanda Madison, senior educator/instructor for the Phipps location in Richton Park, is a licensed cosmetologist and prepares students for state boards. She took time out of her schedule Monday to assist patrons and give direction to students.
Ryan Brittenham, cuts the hair of Colten Nause, 6. Brittenham is a former Phipps student who took time out of his schedule to support the event. He graduated in May 2022 and now owns B-Ham’s Barber Shop in Milford. Brittenham said he learned a lot from Kevin and Matthew, and advises incoming students to "keep learning, pay attention in school and execute."
A sign spelling out "Process" hangs on the wall of Phipps Academy of Barbering.
Kevin Phipps, Phipps Academy of Barbering and staff opened their doors Monday for the annual free haircuts to the community, where 125 patrons left happy that day.
Located at 266 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley, the barbering school provided free haircuts for back to school.
“When you look good, you feel good and hopefully the kids will act good,” said Phipps, owner of the Bradley and Richton Park locations.
His words and actions are a powerful combination of spreading love.
Kevin expressed that he always wanted to be a blessing as a young kid growing up in Altgeld Gardens on Chicago’s Southside. He came from humble beginnings, asking God to put a blessing in his hands.
At the tender age of 19 he started his business, later pastored a church, and is now living his dream of helping young men and women pursue their careers in barbering.
But, not without structure, direction, correction and inspiration.
Phipps opened up the location in Bradley two years ago, which can serve 10 to 15 students at a time. The location continues to grow. He saw students were cutting hair, yet, none had their license.
He believes in serving, his daily walk is a ministry, giving hope daily.
“Young men need to be taught,” he said, adding that he gives hope every day.
He shared that 85% of his students come from rough backgrounds. Yet, nine have graduated with certificates and have their license.
A sign near the entrance of the business spells P-R-O-C-E-S-S, submitting to the process is for all the students. Change, character and attitude are all characteristics of submitting, Phipps said.
The goal is to build the students up in areas they are lacking. The atmosphere is full of positive vibes, as only Phipps accepts; there is no disrespect, or profanity.
Phipps is proud to have two locations, Bradley and Richton Park, serving men and women of all ages and ethnicities. All work is done exclusively by the students, under the supervision of an instructor.
Pricing for standard haircuts is $8, and, faded cuts are $12.
Phipps is in constant prayer, asking God to send him people he can help. He is duplicating what was given to him.
“The younger generation doesn’t believe what you say, they watch what you do, they want to see what you say," he said. "Living it is more than talking about it.”