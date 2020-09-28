What follows might sound like a broken record, and that’s appropriate because if people don’t respond to the appeal in the next few days, flawed records will have a negative effect for the next 10 years.
Seven previous editorials that appeared in the Daily Journal since Jan. 1 have urged area residents to fill out the U.S. Census form. Despite the pleas from this corner and many others, a significant undercount remains with just two days remaining before the deadline to complete it arrives.
In Illinois, 70.7 percent of its citizens had self-reported to the Census Bureau as of last Thursday. The local count essentially mirrors the state count, with some municipalities surpassing it, and others falling short.
Once Sept. 30 passes, whatever numbers are compiled will be used by the federal government to determine the amount of funding Kankakee County and the rest of the state receives until another census is conducted in 2030. It’s rather simple: The higher the count, the higher the dollar figure. This money can reach into the millions and even billions for schools, hospitals, public works and other capital items.
A low count also can reduce a state’s representation in Washington, and it is estimated Illinois will lose at least one seat in Congress after the counting is done. That’s one less voice advocating for assistance for the homeland, and that only would further jeopardize the ability to attract needed federal funding for the Land of Lincoln.
This will be the last appeal made in this space for people to participate in the 2020 U.S. Census. If more don’t answer the call, the next census-related editorial will lament the outcome and be of the “we-told-you-so” variety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!