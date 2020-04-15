Weather Alert

...MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE THURSDAY NIGHT INTO FRIDAY MORNING... ACCUMULATING SNOW IS EXPECTED TO DEVELOP THURSDAY EVENING ACROSS NORTHERN ILLINOIS AND NORTHWEST INDIANA AND CONTINUE THROUGH THE FRIDAY MORNING RUSH HOUR. A NARROW BAND OF MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW IS EXPECTED AND WHILE THIS BAND MAY FLUCTUATE IN LOCATION, CURRENT TRENDS SUPPORT THE HEAVIEST SNOW NEAR OR JUST SOUTH OF THE INTERSTATE 80 CORRIDOR. IN THIS BAND OF HEAVY SNOW, 3 TO 5 INCHES OF SNOW IS EXPECTED WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE. VERY LOW VISIBILITIES ARE EXPECTED...POSSIBLY AS LOW AS ONE HALF MILE AT TIMES. UNTREATED ROADS MAY BECOME SNOW COVERED AND SLIPPERY.