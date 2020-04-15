Novelist goes small and succeeds wildly
Don Winslow, whose work includes a dozen of the finest crime novels written in the last 20 years, displays all of his strengths, including propulsive narration, compelling characters and a tight, staccato writing style, in "Broken," a collection of six remarkable novellas.
The length of his novels has been swelling in recent years, his latest, "The Force," exceeding 700 pages; so these tales, each about 50 pages long, are a departure for him. They vary in tone, but each, in its own way, conveys the sense that the people and/or American institutions he portrays are broken.
One yarn, "The San Diego Zoo," does it with a touch of humor, its first sentence, "No one knows how the chimp got the revolver," making it virtually impossible not to read on.
Another, "The Last Ride," does it with a dose of righteous anger as a Donald Trump supporter, horrified by the sight of a little girl in a cage, sets out to reunite her with her mother in defiance of his Border Patrol superiors.
Others portray a New Orleans cop violently avenging the murder of his brother, a cat-and-mouse game between a clever jewel thief and a dogged California police detective, a San Diego bail bondsmen on the hunt for a former surfer god turned junkie killer, and a team of California marijuana growers trying to establish a base of operations on the Hawaiian island of Kauai.
Fans of his novels will find familiar characters here, including drug dealers Ben, Chon and O from "Savages" and the team of surfing detectives from "Dawn Patrol." But Winslow also introduces memorable new characters including an iconoclastic police lieutenant named Ronald "Lou" Lubesnick.
The tales, three of them appropriately dedicated to Elmore Leonard, Steve McQueen, and Raymond Chandler, all unfold at a torrid pace that will leave readers both satisfied and wishing for more.
— Bruce DeSilva, Associated Press
Music matters in ’Simon the Fiddler'
“Simon the Fiddler” is the origin story of Simon Boudlin, a traveling musician who appears in Paulette Jiles’ 2016 novel, the National Book Award finalist “News of the World.”
When we meet the 23-year-old — “5-foot-5 and 120 pounds” — he is recently conscripted into the Confederate army. Combining Don Quixote’s romance with the down-to-earth nature of his traveling companion Sancho, Simon is an indefatigable character who makes you want to root for him. “(The fiddle) was all he had against a chaotic world and the mindlessness of a losing war, against corruption, thievery, cowardice, incompetence, cactus, gunsmoke, and hominy,” writes Jiles.
After the South surrenders in 1865, Simon assembles a ragtag band to eek out a living amid the devastation. They’ll play anywhere for anyone, but as Simon tells his bandmates before their first gig, “they’ve got to damn well pay us.”
It’s at that first gig that Simon is smitten with Doris Dillon, a young woman he spies in the company of Col. Webb, the commander of the occupying Union forces. He can’t take his eyes off her “round face” and “beautiful dark blue eyes” and from that moment on, Simon’s ambition is clear, if not his fate.
Jiles’ sparse but lyrical writing is a joy to read. As the band checks out possible venues in Galveston, Texas, she dips into her main character’s mind: “To Simon, the world of musical structures was far more real than the shoddy saloons in which he had to play. … It existed outside him. It was better than he was. He was always on foot in that world, an explorer in busted shoes.”
Later on, as Simon concludes that it won’t be easy to buy a plot of land in the Red River Valley for his dream life with Doris.
The pace of the novel quickens as Simon and Doris make plans. There are plots and schemes and scrapes, and above it all, music.
It’s a beautifully written book and a worthy follow-up to “News of the World.”
— Rob Merrill, Associated Press
Review: Alvarez returns with a reflection on loss
I like to imagine fiction writers are a fairly collegial bunch when they’re not dreaming up stories. But more than a few of Julia Alvarez’s peers must be shaking their heads that she can take almost 15 years off from writing adult fiction and come back with a novel as striking and lovely as “Afterlife.”
Set in Vermont, the book’s protagonist is Antonia Vega, a retired English professor. Widowed nine months ago after husband Sam’s heart attack, Vega is now taking just “sips of sorrow, afraid the big wave might wash her away.” She misses the young people she used to teach and the words they shared, but mostly she misses Sam, talking to him often in her head, wondering about his afterlife and trying to figure out her own.
There are two main sub-plots of the story which test Antonia’s faith in humanity. The first involves a migrant worker on the farm that neighbors Antonia’s home. The other plot involves Antonia’s “sisterhood.” She and her three sisters — Mona, Tilly and Izzy — were each born about 11 months apart and are spread out across the country.
The second device worth noting is Alvarez’s refusal to use quotation marks. It’s jarring at first and sometimes difficult to figure out who’s talking, but you do get used to it.
Perhaps it’s just another way for Alvarez to maintain the economy of her writing. Like her main character, words are what drives her and while Antonia’s journey is all about finding more than just words to navigate a world without Sam, Alvarez finds the perfect words more often than not in this stunning novel.
— Rob Merrill, Associated Press
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!