This weekend, as holiday events quiet down, there are a number of nearby events to provide entertainment. Check out what is on tap for the first weekend of 2021.
Concerts at Steam Hollow
At 7 p.m. on Friday, The Strips will be performing at Steam Hollow Brewing Co. The Strips bring an energetic blend of power and melody to the table. From unique harmonies to heavy instrumentals, The Strips play to captivate audiences. At 8 p.m. on Saturday, Soul Karma will be performing covers in the funk and groove genre. They play the hits from the 70’s to now. Both events are free and open to the public. Steam Hollow is located at 450 S. Spruce St., Unit C, Manteno.
Lucas Alexander at The Wine Cafe
At 7 p.m. on Saturday, musician Lucas Alexander will be playing something for everyone, from rock to country to pop. There is a $5 minimum purchase at The Wine Cafe, which is located at 130 Bridge St., Wilmington.
Sensory Library Hour
Less than an hour outside of town in Gibson City, Moyer District Library will be hosting Libraries & Autism: We’re Connected from 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday. The library will open early for children who struggle with sensory challenges. Staff members will be on hand to introduce parents and children to equipment and processes that we hope will provide a welcoming environment. The library is located at 618 S. Sangamon Ave., Gibson City.
