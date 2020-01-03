What the law says:
The Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act allows Illinois residents age 21 and older to possess 30 grams of cannabis, or about an ounce. The legal limit for cannabis-infused products, such as edibles, is 500 mg of THC. The legal limit for cannabis in a concentrated form is five grams.
Non-Illinois residents can legally possess half of those amounts. The law does not allow residents to grow cannabis at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!