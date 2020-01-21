Website available to verify voting status
Iroquois County Clerk Lisa Fancher reminds residents that the tool “Am I Registered” allows individuals to answer that very question quickly.
Iroquois County residents can access the link at co.iroquois.il.us/resources/elections and then click on “Are You Registered to Vote?”
Enter your name and ZIP code and voter registration status will be displayed, as well as the polling place location.
Those who also enter their address can view which districts they are eligible to vote on.
For more information, call the county clerk’s office at 815-432-6960.—Daily Journal staff report
