Watseka Community High School (copy)

The Watseka Community High School Inspiration Award Committees are seeking nominations for the 2023 Academic and Athletic Inspiration Awards.

 Daily Journal/file

Daily Journal staff report

WATSEKA — The Watseka Community High School Inspiration Award Committees are seeking nominations for the 2023 Academic and Athletic Inspiration Awards.

The Inspiration Award has been established to honor men and women connected with Unit 9 schools whose accomplishments, service and character have exemplified, developed and encouraged positive traits and attributes to enhance future achievements by Unit 9 students.

Recommended for you