The Aqua Illinois water utility company is awarding financial assistance to customers in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company has given more than $380,000 in COVID-19 aid so far and aims to continue assisting eligible customers with bill payment assistance, part of its larger Aqua Aid program, according to a company news release.
Kankakee customers experiencing financial hardship are encouraged to call 877-987-2782 to learn more about this assistance.
The assistance is being provided to ensure customers maintain access to reliable water service in the midst of the global health crisis, according to the release.
To learn more, go to aquaamerica.com/our-states/illinois.
