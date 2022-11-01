MILFORD — For most of her life, Cissna Park junior Brooklyn Stadeli has been better known as "the twins' sister," growing up the younger sister of former Timberwolves boys basketball stars, 2019 graduates Christian and Julian Stadeli.

But the junior outside hitter has spent the past three seasons making a name for herself, most recently with her and her team's performance in Monday's IHSA Class 1A Milford Sectional semifinals.

Stadeli had eight kills — tied with Josie Neukomm for a team-high — to go along with six aces to help lead the Timberwolves past Aqsa 2-0 (25-7, 25-2) and into Wednesday's sectional championship game.

IHSA Class 1A Milford Sectional volleyball: Grant Park vs. Walther Christian

Members of the Grant Park volleyball team celebrate after scoring a point in the second set of their 2-0 (25-12, 25-17) victory over Walther Christian in Monday's IHSA Class 1A Milford Sectional semifinals. The Dragons will take on Cissna Park Wednesday for the sectional title.

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

