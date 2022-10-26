BRADLEY — As one of the largest schools in the most southern tip of the greater Chicagoloand area, Bradley-Bourbonnais is used to sending its athletic teams all over the state for early-postseason matchups. But for the Boilermakers volleyball team, this fall provided a unique opportunity of no travel at all, with the team hosting this year’s IHSA Class 4A Bradley-Bourbonnais Regional.

But in Tuesday’s regional semifinal meeting with (5)Minooka, the third-seeded Boilermakers saw their season end on their home floor, with the Indians claiming a 2-0 victory (25-22, 25-20).

The Boilers ended their season with a 22-11 record, an impressive season head coach Leigh Reiniche didn’t want getting lost in the result of Tuesday night.

