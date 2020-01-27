Recently I had the privilege of riding along with four local law enforcement agencies — Kankakee, Bradley, Bourbonnais and the (Kankakee) County Sheriff’s department.
My reason for doing so is because I’ve been asked to participate in the Kankakee County Community Crisis Response Team and because of accepting a position at the courthouse. Observing firsthand the dedication these men and woman have for the careers they unselfishly accept each and everyday is awe-inspiring and frightening at the same time when one thinks that on any given day they may come face to face with a life threatening situation.
Unlike most of us when leaving our families to go to work, we don’t have to worry someone out there may try to harm us because of the uniform we wear. In the end, we should all thank God there are men and women who choose to do such demanding work. I know I do, and I hope the next time you see someone pass by on duty you’ll acknowledge them in a show of support for putting their lives on the line every single day to keep us safe.
In the end, it’s our law enforcement, firefighters and military we have to thank for guarding our family’s well being. A hearty, thank you to each and everyone of you.
Doug Redenius
Momence
