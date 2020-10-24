See the deer in a lot of wooded areas. There is too many trees and brush too near the roads and highways, only 6 feet from sides of the roads. There should be at least 15 to 20 feet to see the deer sooner.
If a deer jumps out of the brush a few feet from the road you’re probably going to hit the deer with your auto or truck. It would make driving more comfortable for drivers and save the deer and the vehicles that hit the deer.
Jim Lucas
Grant Park
