China is the world’s most vicious tyranny. But for all its wrongdoing, the country faces virtually no accountability. China is treated as a respected member of the international community. Starting on February 4, 2022, they will be hosting the Winter Olympic Games. Why are the nations that claim to be the champions of human rights ignoring the depth of evil engaged in by China?
Just a sample of their crimes against humanity:
• The genocide of Uyghur Muslims involving the mass imprisonment of innocent people in reeducation camps, forced sterilization of their women, involuntary abortion, and mass means of forced labor
• The horrific pogrom against Falun Gong and Uyghur political prisoners, who are blood sampled and tissue typed upon imprisonment so they can be exploited like so many organ farms in China’s thriving vital organ market.
• The suppression and persecution of Christians, whose only crime is to worship the Lord instead of the State. Houses of worship are required to uphold CCP dictates, including keeping children from any exposure to religion. Pastors are required to preach from the values promoted by the CCP instead of the faith; parishioners are scanned with facial recognition programs; and churches are being blown up, Leaders who don’t comply may be imprisoned indefinitely — isolated, uncharged, and denied due process of law. The Bible is even being rewritten and edited to reflect the values promoted by the State.
• Facial recognition technologies, artificial intelligence, GPS, and other means of high-tech surveillance track individual behaviors and punish those who are deemed at variance with the State by the loss of jobs and other means of social ex-communication.
• The illegal occupation of Tibet for decades and their cultural genocide against Buddhism there. Including indoctrination of their children in communist ideology.
• Acts of aggression including the destruction of democracy in Hong Kong, in violation of treaty commitments; the threats of war with Taiwan; the thievery of intellectual property around the world; their illegal expansion of the regime’s military reach in the South China Sea.
• The plan, in the face of the U.N.’s insistence that the world unite to combat climate change, for China to increase its coal generation of electricity by 9 percent this year. Talk about a poke in the international community’s eye.
• And let’s not forget the COVID-19 pandemic that has killed more than 5 million people around the world and cost trillions. There is no question it began in China, but against every public health ethical standard, they refuse to allow a true investigation into the pandemic’s causes.
Yet the world just ignores all of this. NBC must be allowed to make the almighty dollar just as companies like the NBA and Disney ignore all this and comply with anything the CCP requires of them because of China’s huge consumer market and what non-compliance will mean to them fiscally.
It’s time for citizens of the free world to stand for freedom and against tyrannical oppression. The only way we common citizens can object is to raise our voices by refusing to invest our time and monies to support tyranny in this world. As much as I have loved to watch American athletes compete against athletes from around the world, I can’t bring myself to watch this year. What we as consumers have allowed to happen by ignoring what is going on in this world is unconscionable. We must start supporting U.S. businesses. We must demand our legislators stop foreign investors, including China, from buying up our agricultural lands.
My wife and I make a concerted effort to try to buy American, even down to the simple purchase of greeting cards. Sometimes we have to pay a bit more for clothing, but sometimes not. It can be done. We have found U.S.-made at Marshalls and Farm and Fleet. I purchased company logo embroidered hooded sweatshirts and knit caps for employees made in the U.S. We’ve bought cologne and essential oils from Indiana, books printed in the states, it can be done.
I know it’s a world economy, but we must bring manufacturing back home. You can’t tell me that with all the dollars involved in our fanaticism with sports that these franchises can’t afford to buy American made. I have an old Nike T-shirt that I tell people is so old that it has a “Made in U.S.A.” tag in it. Surely, we can make it here and still allow American manufacturing to make a profit with the prices that are being asked by these professional sports franchises from their fans.
I’ll miss watching ice hockey, speed skating, bobsledding, and all the winter sports of the Olympics, but I also realize that I don’t want to support evil in this world.
David Kuiken
Manteno