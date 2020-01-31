KANKAKEE — Two days after Ralph Ledet was shot and killed, a vehicle he was believed to have been a passenger in the night he died was heavily damaged by a fire.
On Oct. 3, 2016, a Kankakee County Sheriff's deputy was dispatched to the area of 15000E Road and 3000S Road for a vehicle on fire. When the deputy arrived, James E. Beals, 58, of Pembroke Township, was near the 1997 Ford Explorer, which was owned by his wife.
During testimony Thursday in Beals' trial — he's facing two counts of first-degree murder in the Oct. 1, 2016, death of Ledet, 46, Pembroke Township — Sheriff Cpl. Emerson Rushing said the burnt-out vehicle was in the roadway. Police were already in the area investigating the deaths of three men — Reginald Neal, 56, and his two sons, Dangelo Neal, 24, and Davante Hopkins, 21 — who had been shot multiple times in the head inside their home on 15500E Road. Ledet also lived in the home.
No arrests have been made in the triple homicides, but police say it appears they are related to the Ledet slaying due to the nature of the killings.
In an Oct. 5, 2016, interview with investigators, Beals said he was smoking crack in the car when his lighter fell on the floorboard and ignited gas that had leaked out of a weed wacker that was in the front-passenger area. He said another person called in the fire to 911 because his cell phone was dead. No weed wacker was found in the remains of the vehicle, according to court documents.
Beals voluntarily went to the sheriff's department to conduct the interview with Rushing and an investigator from the Tri-County Auto Task Force. Beals told them he did not burn the vehicle to collect insurance money and that it was the only vehicle he and his wife had that was running.
Rushing testified Thursday that at the time of the interview, Beals was not a person of interest in the Ledet homicide.
As part of their investigation of the vehicle fire, police searched Beals' property with the consent of his wife. In that search, police say they found a 9-mm pistol and a box of .38 caliber ammunition. Rushing testified Beals became a person of interest in Ledet's death following the search.
According to Rushing's testimony Thursday, he had told Beals that he wanted him to be honest. Beals responded, "I had no reason to lie. I wouldn't come in [on my own]."
Rushing asked Beals about his whereabouts on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, and Beals answered that he had not slept for several days because he was coming off a high. Beals said he, Ledet and another man went to a trailer where drugs were sold. He and the other man bought and used drugs while Ledet was singing rap songs with one of the dealers.
The three men left and drove to a convenience store near Hopkins Park. Beals said they dropped off Ledet, who walked over to a white car with a man and woman inside it. Surveillance from the area of the gas station and store shows a white vehicle driving through the area, according to testimony.
When asked by Beals' attorney, Bart Beals, if the camera footage showed James Beals dropping off Ledet, Rushing said it did not.
Rushing also testified that Beals' vehicle was not searched by police the day of the fire. When police returned in November 2016 with a second search warrant, no one was at the Beals' home. A search of the property recovered a spent 9-mm shell casing.
A forensic pathologist testified earlier in the week it had similar markings of a 9-mm shell casing retrieved from where Ledet’s body was found.
Beals’ trial will continue today before Kankakee County Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott. The jury was expected to begin deliberations later in the day.
