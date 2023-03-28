food costs

Grocery purchases, or food at home, could experience the highest inflation this year at 8.6%, down from 11.4% in 2022.

 FarmWeek/Catrina Rawson

Food costs will continue to eat away at consumers’ pocketbooks this year.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates food price inflation could increase another 8% this year after racing to its highest level last year (9.9%) since 1979.

“In the next year, we expect prices to continue to increase, although substantial uncertainty exists,” said Matthew MacLachlan, economist at USDA’s Food Economics Division.

