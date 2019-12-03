By The University of Illinois Extension
BOURBONNAIS — The University of Illinois Extension will host an Industrial Hemp Production Workshop from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, Dec. 12, at their office, 1650 Commerce Drive, Bourbonnais.
Information will cover agronomic practices — starting or acquiring seedlings, how to plant, where and when to plant, hemp varieties, harvesting and drying and potential markets. Answers to frequently asked questions such as how to get started, permits, rules and regulations and how to build partnerships in the industry, will be provided.
Speakers will include University of Illinois educators Philip Alberti agronomist/researcher; Zachary Grant, horticulture/small farm production; and James Theuri, integrated pest management. A guest speaker from a hemp extraction/plant propagation company may be present.
To register, visit web.extension.illinois.edu. Participant fee is $25 per person or $40 for two people from the same household or farm. The cost includes handouts and lunch. Pre-registration is required by Dec. 9.
For more information, call 815-933-8337 or email Theuri at jtheu50@illinois.edu.
