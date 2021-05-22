The Summer Music Series at the Kankakee Valley Boat Club occurs every other Thursday evening [besides June 10] from 6 to 9 p.m. and features local bands. The outdoor performances, held at1600 Cobb Blvd. have a $10 cover.

June 10 — Bryant & Co.

June 17 — Matt Yeager

July 1 — John David Daily

July 15 — Karaoke Night with DJ Big D (7 to 9p.m.)

July 29 — John David Daily

Aug. 12 — Justin Daniel

Aug. 26 — Beeso & Friends

Sept. 9 — The Strips

Sept. 23 — John David Daily

— Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette