The Summer Music Series at the Kankakee Valley Boat Club occurs every other Thursday evening [besides June 10] from 6 to 9 p.m. and features local bands. The outdoor performances, held at1600 Cobb Blvd. have a $10 cover.
June 10 — Bryant & Co.
June 17 — Matt Yeager
July 1 — John David Daily
July 15 — Karaoke Night with DJ Big D (7 to 9p.m.)
July 29 — John David Daily
Aug. 12 — Justin Daniel
Aug. 26 — Beeso & Friends
Sept. 9 — The Strips
Sept. 23 — John David Daily
— Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette