Thanksgiving – a time to be thankful for all the blessings we have. At our house, a time to reflect on memories of Thanksgivings past, including the bloopers that sometime happen before, during, and after the feast.
I’ll spare my readers the details of past bloopers instead offer this comical scenario:
It’s from the program, WKRP in Cincinnati and one of the funniest episodes titled “Turkeys Away.”
Arthur Carlson, the station manager, decided he needed to boost ratings with a Thanksgiving Day turkey giveaway promotion; one thatm, let me continue:
The promotion — giveaway 20 turkeys. How? By dropping them from a helicopter into a crowd near a shopping center who were waiting for a free turkey. Carlson thought this would be “creative.”
Of course, Les, his somewhat naïve announcer, is reporting live on air in the middle of the action when the turkeys started to land or let me rephrase that – splat on the ground. In the middle of his reporting, he screams, “Oh, the humanity!”
When the helicopter finally landed, Carlson, who was tossing the turkeys out of the helicopter, is covered in feathers claiming turkeys have wings; “As God is my witness, I thought turkeys could fly!”
Maybe this is the year you leave the turkey alone and dine out. Here are some of my recommendations:
The Longbranch
The Longbranch will be serving its annual Thanksgiving Dinner from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. today. Dinners are available for dine-in or carry out for $12.99. Dinner includes turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, rolls and pumpkin pie with fresh whipped cream.
Just a reminder Longbranch will also be closed Thanksgiving day, Christmas Eve and Christmas.
On Black Wednesday, they will have their new Up In Smoke Menu. This replaced taco night a few weeks ago; now, it’s all house-smoked barbeque items.
Ribs, chicken, pulled pork, diced brisket, rib tips will all be on the menu. If you can’t make up your mind, try the combo plate with brisket, pulled pork, or rib tips – pick two types of meat, $11.99 or three meats, $14.99.
The Longbranch is at 2713 N. 1500E Road, Clifton (L’Erable). Phone 815-694-9748. Reservations are highly recommended.
Uptown Grille
Although Uptown Grille will be closed Thanksgiving day, they will have something special the day before Thanksgiving half-price pizza and BOGO half-off all of their wines by the glass. Domestic bottles and $3 select craft bottles will all be featured.
On Friday and Saturday, they are featuring a Friends and Family Weekend where guests can take $5 off every $20 they spend (before tax) on all food purchases.
From 1 to 5 p.m. Dec. 1 is another special day. They’re celebrating the Second Sip & Shop. It’s an upscale shopping and wine-tasting experience with all local consultants and artisans. In addition to the wine shop, there will be a coffee and pastry shop, artisan pizza and more.
Uptown Grille is at 141 S. Chestnut St., Chebanse. Call 815-697-9710
Brickstone Brewery and Restaurant
Don’t forget Brickstone Brewery and Restaurant’s famous Black Friday biscuits and gravy.
It’s that time for the annual Black Friday Dark Secret Can Release and breakfast.
How about some of Chef Dino’s amazing biscuits and gravy and then toss back a few brews? Dave and I went last year and really enjoyed the biscuits and gravy and, of course, the beer for breakfast. It was worth standing in line for a bottle of their Dark Secret and then sitting in a warm, cozy restaurant for breakfast.
The announcement begins at 8 a.m. at the Brewpub on Friday. The new Dark Secret Beer is 20 months aged in double barrels, 10 months in Four Rose’s Barrels, and then 10 months aged in Buffalo Trace barrels; now, this is my kind of brew.
Tina Vasilakis Patton shared some new menu items: They added breaded garlic cheese curds served with a spicy serrano sauce; tachos-tater tot nachos topped with queso Blanco, ground beef, pico de gallo, jalapeños, sour cream and drizzled with chili lime sauce; Korean fried cauliflower – breaded cauliflower with a sweet and spicy gochujang sauce.
An exciting new burger is being introduced PB & J — Charbroiled and topped with peanut sauce, grape jelly, jalapeños and pepper jack cheese. Or try their new Korean chicken sandwich, a breaded chicken breast tossed in a sweet and spicy gochujang sauce, topped with Asian slaw and served on a bun.
One of our local mustard makers, Plochman’s, has become a popular feature as well. Make sure you try the IPA infused beer brats topped with grilled onions and Plochman’s Brickstone beer mustard.
BrickStone Restaurant and Brewery is at 557 William Latham Drive, Bourbonnais. Check out the full menu on its website, brickstonebrewery.com. Call 815-936-9277.
The Bennett-Curtis House
The Bennett-Curtis House will have its traditional turkey dinner from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day with all the trimmings starting with a stuffed puff pastry, pumpkin soup or garden salad followed by a family-style to your table. Includes turkey and/or ham and homemade sides – mashed potatoes, gravy stuffing and more. The dinner is $21.95 for adults and $10.95 for children. Prime Rib will be available by pre-order only at $29.95.
Reservations are required by calling 815-465-2288.
For more information, go to BennettCurtis.com. The Bennett-Curtis House is at 302 W. Taylor St., Grant Park.
Tom’s Tavern
Travel to Kempton for dinner at Tom’s Tavern and Restaurant.
On the menu — turkey, stuffing, green bean casserole, corn casserole, ham, stuffed cabbage rolls, its famous fried chicken, beef, real mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, and so much more, including dessert.
This all you can eat dinner is by seating time and reservation. There are only three seatings – 11:00 a.m.; 1:00 p.m. or 3:00 p.m. (Buffet; no ordering off the menu.)
The price is reasonable — $19.95 per person; 6-10 years old $6.95; and children under 5, free.
I’ve eaten here and absolutely loved the food.
Tom’s Tavern is at 221 Main St., Kempton. To make reservations call 815-253-6407.
Coyote Canyon
If you don’t want to fix dinner, or perhaps things in the kitchen didn’t go as planned ( a small fire, burnt turkey), go to Coyote Canyon. They will have a delicious Thanksgiving dinner with more choices than Grandma might serve – turkey with cornbread stuffing, grilled steaks, smoked ham, shrimp, and fried chicken are on the menu. Add to that an assortment of side dishes. Don’t forget the salad bar and the delightful bakery and dessert bar.
Thanksgiving dinner is served from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Dinner is $14.99 for adults; $13.99, seniors; kids 3 – 12 years old 80 cents per year.
Call 815-936-0120.
Coyote Canyon is at 1359 Locke Drive, Bourbonnais.
Jimmy Jo’s BBQ
Jim Johanek, Jimmy Jo’s BBQ, can cater your dinner. He has applewood smoked turkey with homemade cranberry relish – a large bird will serve 10 – 12 people ($79.95) or half a turkey breast serving 6 – 8 ($49.95).
Johanek also has smoked bone-in ham that will serve 6-8 ($49.95) or 15 – 20 ($89.95) or a whole brisket that has been smoked for 12 hours over apple and hickory wood; this will serve 12 – 15 people ($139.95; sliced $149.95)
Make sure you call and place your orders now. Orders can be picked up Thanksgiving day from noon until 2 p.m.
Jimmy Jo’s BBQ is at 665 N. Convent St., Bourbonnais. Call 815-933-7500. Check them out on Facebook or at jimmyjosbbq.com.
Manteno American Legion
Manteno American Legion is going all out for our veterans this year and for anyone who would like to enjoy a free Thanksgiving dinner. They’ll be serving ham and turkey along with all the trimmings.
All they ask is that you call 815-468-8324 with the number of guests who will be attending. They need to get an idea how much food to prepare.
In a letter written by Ken Taylor, junior vice of American Legion Post 755, “We know there are those who for whatever reason won’t be enjoying Thanksgiving so why not join us and let us do the cooking. All are welcome.”
Dinner will be available from 11:30 until 1:30 p.m.
Manteno American Legion is at 117 N. Walnut St., Manteno.
Wear stretchy pants and have a safe and blessed Thanksgiving
