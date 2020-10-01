The following communities have set official trick-or-treating hours:
Editor's note: This list will be updated as hours are announced.
(All hours are for Oct. 31.)
Aroma Park: TBD
Beecher: 2 to 6 p.m.
Bonfield: 6 to 8 p.m.
Bourbonnais: 4 to 6 p.m.
Bradley: 4 to 6 p.m.
Braidwood: 2 to 5 p.m.
Chebanse: 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Clifton: 5 to 7 p.m.
Dwight: TBD
Grant Park: 4 to 7 p.m.
Herscher: TBD
Kankakee: TBD
Manteno: 3 to 6 p.m.
Momence: TBD
Peotone: 3 to 6 p.m.
St. Anne: 5 to 7 pm.
Watseka: 4 to 7 p.m.
Wilmington: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
