Tractors for a Cure Cash Bash set for March 21
PEOTONE — Tractors For a Cure, Inc. will host a Cash Bash fundraiser from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 21 at the Peotone American Legion, 109 E. North St., Peotone.
Each ticket includes a chance to win the grand prize of $1,500 and food, beer wine, bottled water and soda for two. Attendees must be 21 and older.
There will also be a Last Man Standing raffle with a minimum bid of $100 for a toy tractor with the chance to also win a patio set, fire pit and patio cooler filled with spirits.
During the event, additional raffles will feature a 50-inch television, Instant Pot and wireless earbuds, for a cost of $10 per ticket or three for $20. Split the pot raffles will also be held throughout the event with six tickets for $5.
Cash Bash tickets are $50 and admits two people. All proceeds go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Tickets are available at the Will County Farm Bureau (Joliet Location), Peotone Bowling Alley, by messaging Tractors for a Cure at www.facebook.com/tractorsforacure, online at www.tractorsforacure.com or by calling Debbie Werner at 815-478-5182, Gary Jurres at 708-258-9353 or Denise Lowe at 815-295-5059.
Since its inception in 2011, the nonprofit organization has helped raise more than $230,000 for cancer research.
