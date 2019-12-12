Head to the cabin to see Santa
Santa is in! The jolly ole guy will be the star of the Santa at the Cabin event in Momence from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Conrad Park, 1 Mill St, Momence. You’ll find him in the Pioneer Cabin.
Catch national act in Bourbonnais
Sidewalk Prophets has sold more than 740,000 albums, 1.5 million digital singles, played more than 2,000 shows. Now the Christian band is bringing its Great Big Family Christmas Tour to Olivet Nazarene University, Bourbonnais.
The performance will be 7 p.m. Saturday in the Centennial Chapel.
Go back in time for great music
Relive the days of high school dances and enjoy a great evening of music as The Buckinghams perform at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School auditorium.
A winter ‘wander’land
Kankakee Library will host a Winter Market and Winter Wander from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. There will be an array of local and handmade arts and crafts, and live music by Kankakee Valley Youth Symphony Orchestra.
Christmas in the Village
Peotone is full of holiday spirit as its fifth annual Christmas in the Village is coming Saturday. There’s a full day of events planned — from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Get a complete list of planned activities on the Village’s Facebook page: @VillageofPeotone
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!