Never too early to start feasting
Thanksgiving is coming early to the American Legion Auxiliary in Kankakee where a Thanksgiving dinner is planned for Friday, Nov. 15. It’ll have all the fixin’s: turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, cranberry sauce, roll and dessert.
Dinners will be served from 5 to 7:30 p.m., or until the food is gone, at the legion, 739 S. Sandbar Road, Kankakee. Cost is $10 per person.
Stop by the library for a movie
On Saturday, Nov. 16, the Limestone Library will take you to infinity and beyond as it presents “Toy Story 4” at 11 a.m. The event is free and there will even be popcorn and lemonade. The library is located at 2701 W. Tower Road in Kankakee.
Have a glass of wine and a few laughs
Off the Vine in Momence wants you to have a few laughs on Friday, Nov. 15, as it features local and regional comedians, including Bert Young, Alan Ford, Dan Brennan and Rebekah Gibson. Shows are planned for 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., and admission is $10. This is a 21 and older event. Reserve your seat at 815-472-6590.
Grab a cup of coffee at Berkot’s
Happy Monday coffee was started just over a year ago and is now roasting about 5,000 pounds of beans per month in downtown Kankakee. This weekend you have a chance to taste test the local brew. Happy Monday employees will be offering brewed coffee to customers on Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Manteno Berkot’s.
Crafts for a good cause
Do some early holiday shopping at the Kankakee Trinity Academy Craft Fair set for 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at, 1580 Butterfield Trail, Kankakee, in the school gym. This is a fundraiser for the senior class trip to Washington, D.C., in March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!