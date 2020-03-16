March 16
10:57 a.m. Illinois Gaming Board suspending live video gaming
The Illinois Gaming Board posted on its website it has suspended all video gaming operations at all licensed video gaming establishments and suspended gambling operations at all casinos until March 30, 2020 due to COVID-19. The board is continuously monitoring developments in connection with the COVID-19 public health crisis and will update licensees and the public as warranted.
10:40 a.m. Local hospitals visitor guidelines
Riverside Medical Center posted on its website the following:
Effective March 16, 2020 and until further notice, Riverside Medical Center has initiated new visitor guidelines to protect our patients, staff, and visitors. Only one visitor at a time will be allowed to visit patients in the hospital. These areas include the emergency department, inpatient rooms, intensive care unit (ICU), outpatient surgery, and labor and delivery. No one age 17 or younger will be allowed to visit hospitalized patients at this time. These policies will be strictly enforced.
Amita Health St. Mary's is implementing these temporary visitor restrictions until further notice:
No more than two visitors per patient at one time (excluding primary caregiver)
No visitors with symptoms of respiratory illness
No visitors who have:
Returned since February 28, 2020, from a country the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has designated a "high-risk country"
Recently returned from traveling aboard a cruise ship
Exceptions are determined case by case with Infection Control and/or a nursing supervisor.
Healthcare workers who have been granted exemptions for influenza vaccination AND have direct patient contact (within six feet) are required to wear a surgical mask.
10:30 a.m. Kankakee County courthouse
Circuit Clerk Sandi Cianici said on Facebook:
The Illinois Supreme Court issued procedures for courthouses to use.
The following individuals should not enter any courthouse if they:
• Have been in any of the following countries within the last 21 days: China, South Korea, Italy, Japan, Iran; or
• Reside or have close contact with anyone who has been in one of those countries listed above within the last 21 days; or
• Have been directed to quarantine, isolate or self-monitor at home for the coronavirus by any medical provider; or
• Have been diagnosed with, or have had close contact with anyone diagnosed with, COVID-19; or
• Have flu-like symptoms including fever, cough or shortness of breath.
If you are an attorney or litigant and have a scheduled case, appointment or are otherwise required to appear at the Kankakee County Courthouse in connection with a court case, but are unable to appear because of the above restrictions, please immediately contact the Kankakee County Circuit Clerk’s Office (815-936-5700 ext. 1 for criminal and civil cases; ext. 2 for traffic cases) during regular courthouse hours of Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
9 a.m.: Elections a go
Local election officials say, many precautions will be in place to minimize the risk of exposure to coronavirus at polling places.
Kankakee County Clerk Dan Hendrickson said election judges at polling places will provide hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes to voters. Also, judges have been instructed to regularly wipe down pollbooks, voting booths and touch-screen voting devices.
March 15
6:54 p.m.: Meals for the homeless
Kankakee Chasity Wells-Armstrong announced the following via the city's Facebook page:
Under my executive authority, I am granting Fortitude Community Outreach Shelter to set up a trailer in the Depot area downtown so they can provide meals to our homeless population. The shelter will be closing this week until further notice to protect the guests and many of the volunteers who happen to among our senior population. Fortitude will be providing sleeping bags and blankets.
