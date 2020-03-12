The latest news surrounding the coronavirus:
Travel restrictions
In a rare Oval Office address, U.S. President Donald Trump sharply restricts passenger travel from 26 European nations to the U.S. and moves to ease the economic cost of a viral pandemic.
Major events canceled
The NBA postpones its season after one its players tested positive for COVID-19, NCAA tournaments are on but mostly without fans and New York’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been postponed for the first time in its 258-year history.
World markets sink
Shares tumble in Europe and Asia after the new coronavirus was declared a pandemic and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell into bear market territory.
Hollywood hit
Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks and his actress-singer wife, Rita Wilson, are in isolation in an Australian hospital for treatment of COVID-19.
