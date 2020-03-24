This aerial image shows Rome's office district is virtually empty at what would should have been rush hour. A government decree there has limited circulation to proven-need cases in a bid to halt the spread of the new coronavirus outbreak in Italy.
A man crosses an empty expressway during a complete lockdown amid growing concerns of coronavirus in New Delhi, India. Authorities gradually shut down much of the country of 1.3 billion people to contain the outbreak.
A police officer walks across an empty 7th Avenue in a sparsely populated Times Square due to COVID-19 concerns in New York. The area is typically packed with residents and visitors at all hours. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has order all workers in non-essential businesses to stay home and banning gatherings statewide. Nonessential gatherings of individuals of any size or for any reason are canceled or postponed. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Known for its perpetual traffic jams, the 110 Freeway heading north out of downtown Los Angeles has very light traffic for a Friday, due to the coronavirus. The city of Los Angeles is on lockdown after Gov. Gavin Newsom requested that all non-essential business be stopped and people stay home.
