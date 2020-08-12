The Covid pandemic has changed business in the Kankakee Valley and across the country.
And in the case of Lee’s Rental, people have found new ways to entertain themselves — in their backyards.
Lee’s had been very big into providing inflatables and games for schools and big spring and summertime festivals. Now just about all that business is dead. Families, though, have changed course. Staying at home to avoid the virus, they are renting party inflatables at a high rate.
Best reached by phone at 815-468-8830 or over the Internet at leesrentalinc.com, Lee’s Rental of Manteno rents a wide range of materials for parties, including snow-cone and hot dog makers, dunk tanks and movie screens and even a baby stork to announce your new arrival. They also have an extensive list of equipment, like a wheelbarrow, generator and mini-excavator.
Then there are things useful for both events and businesses, like portable toilets, sinks and hand sanitizers.
“Things have picked up,” Maureen Lee says. She and her husband Andy have been in the rental business for a decade in Manteno. They are now about to own their own building.
She says that people still want to enjoy themselves, but they have changed their traditional view of a party or good time. Weddings have moved outdoors to tents. One group, she said, had their party in shifts, with folks coming and going at different times. “I had never thought about that before,” Maureen says, “but it worked.”
During the covid crisis rentals of sinks and hand sanitizing stations have picked up considerably. The business had a supply before, but they have added 20 sinks and 15 hand sanitizing stations. Some of those have gone out to area assisted living facilities. Of you see a new hand sanitizing station at a business, chances are it just may have been rented from Lee’s.
They are also now double-cleaning their equipment. Traditionally, equipment had been cleaned when it was set-up, a routine part of Lee’s service. Now it is cleaned up, both when it is set-up and when it is taken down. When you rent something, it has been cleaned twice since the last person used it.
Backyard inflatables are in high demand. If you seek a popular item, she says, best to plan a month ahead. The bounce houses have been sold out the last three weekends. Staycations are increasingly popular.
In addition to the bounce houses for kid’s parties, Lee’s Rentals has inflatable water slides. The biggest is Roaring River at 27 feet high and 66 feet long. There are also 18-foot high models. Both of those have dual lanes and can hold up to 600 pounds of fun-loving folks at a time.
Safe backyard games include a giant Connect Four, and archery and ax throwing. The arrows are rubber-tipped, so you aim but can’t hurt yourself. Likewise with the axes, which are vinyl and velcro.
Wedding, party or other activity, Lee’s make it easy for consumers. You can get a quote online. Rentals are 24 hours, morning to morning. The rules and safety procedures for the equipment are included. Their service includes bringing your rental to your location, setting it up and then deflating and taking it away at the end.
