Disaster declaration issued for 17 Illinois counties
SPRINGFIELD — A federal disaster declaration has been issued for more than a dozen Illinois counties affected by this year’s historic flooding.
The U.S. Small Business Administration is making low-interest loans available to businesses, homeowners and renters to replace or repair real estate and personal property.
The declaration covers Alexander, Jersey, Rock Island and Stephenson counties, as well as 13 contiguous counties. They are Jo Daviess, Winnebago, Carroll, Ogle, Whiteside, Henry, Mercer, Calhoun, Greene, Macoupin, Madison, Union and Pulaski counties.
Flooding along the Mississippi River and other areas started last winter and continued through the spring and summer, setting records for flooding duration and volume.
Illinois Emergency Management Agency Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau says the loans will be a “tremendous help” to people still struggling to recover.
FEMA upheld Illinois decision to deny individual assistance
BELLEVILLE — A federal agency upheld its decision to deny financial assistance to Illinois residents and business owners affected by historic flooding despite granting the state public aid.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s decision will impact about 1.4 million residents and homeowners in 22 counties,.
In September, FEMA determined the springtime flooding that spanned nearly 130 days along the Mississippi and Illinois rivers did not warrant individual assistance. But the federal government did approve the state’s request for public assistance, allowing local governments, churches and nonprofits to be reimbursed for flood-fighting expenditures and repairs to infrastructure.
Because of federal rules, the state is not allowed to submit another appeal. But a different option allowing residents to take out loans from the government may be possible.
Following FEMA’s decision last week, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency is requesting a disaster declaration from the U.S. Small Business Administration to give people the option to apply for low-interest, long-term loans.
The SBA recently awarded more than $1 million worth of loans to Granite City after flash flooding in the city left many residents and business owners with mounting expenses and in need of financial assistance.
Tony Falconio is Madison County’s emergency management agency director, who helped SBA with their work in Granite City. He said the loans are helpful for residents and business owners trying to get back on their feet.
“Yes, it is a loan but it’s definitely a great alternative to paying out of your own pocket to repair your home,” Falconio noted.
Falconio said FEMA’s decision is disheartening. “Obviously, I’m very disappointed in the denial.”
Although Illinois was denied individual assistance funding, Missouri was not. Falconio found this odd, noting the similarities between the flooding.
$10M trail connecting 2 southwest counties opens
O’FALLON — A $10 million pedestrian trail connecting two southwest Illinois counties has opened after 15 years of planning.
The trail runs seven miles connecting Troy in Madison County to O’Fallon in St. Clair County. It’s an extension of the Madison County Transit Goshen Trail. The trail is about 10 feet wide. Organizers have estimated that roughly 115,000 people will use it every year, including cyclists and joggers.
The initial idea came in 2003. It took time to secure ownership of properties. Funding was split between several entities, including the state, counties, a park district and the city of O’Fallon.
Roughly 150 people attended the ribbon cutting on Saturday.
At the opening, Madison County Transit Managing Director Jerry Kane jokingly referred to it as the “It’s Finally Open Trail.”
