Four, including 3 teens, charged in store owner’s death
CHICAGO — An adult and three teenagers have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a Chicago convenience store owner during an armed robbery, authorities said Sunday.
Mohammed I. Maali was killed Friday when four suspects, including a 13-year-old, entered the store and grabbed cash from the register, according to Chicago police spokesman Michael Carroll. Maali exchanged gunfire with at least one of the robbers, wounding two. Maali was shot once in the torso and later died after undergoing surgery. His death was ruled a homicide by the Cook County medical examiner.
Responding officers followed a blood trail left by 34-year-old Sammy Trice, arresting him inside an abandoned apartment building, according to Carroll. The other suspects were arrested after police stopped an auto with a wounded 17-year-old Anthony Carter inside.
Trice and Carter, who is charged as an adult, were ordered held without bond on Sunday by Cook County Circuit Judge Charles Beach. A 13-year-old and 15-year-old were charged as juveniles.ISU gets federal grant for work with deaf or blind children
NORMAL — Two professors at Illinois State University have received a $1.23 million federal grant to help students who’ll work with infants and toddlers who are blind or deaf, university officials announced.
The money will go toward a training program integrating special education and speech language pathology.
“We have a perilous shortage, not only in the state of Illinois, but the nation, of early intervention practitioners for children who are blind or deaf, ages birth to 3,” said Maribeth Lartz, a professor of deaf education who trains teachers. “These early years are a critical time, not just for development of the child, but also for the families.”
Mindy Ely, an assistant professor of low vision/blindness education, is the other professor sharing the grand funds.
The money comes from the U.S. Department of Education.New cruise ship scheduled to visit Great Lakes
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — A cruise ship currently being built in Norway is scheduled to visit the Great Lakes, including a stop at Traverse City in northern Michigan eight times in 2022.
About a year ago, the Discovery Center & Pier announced plans to transform a former Michigan coal dock in Greilickville into a site that ships could use to land passengers — in efforts to attract more cruise ship traffic to Grand Traverse Bay, the Traverse City Record-Eagle reported.
The 665-foot-long Viking Octantis is offering four different itineraries, starting in January 2022. A sister ship, the Viking Polaris, is scheduled to launch in August 2022.
The cruise itinerary that includes dates in Traverse City, called “Niagara & the Great Lakes,” will shuttle between Toronto and Milwaukee, with stops at Niagara Falls, Point Pelee on Lake Erie in Ontario, Detroit, Alpena and Mackinac Island.
Discovery Pier officials said they’re excited about the scientific bent of Viking’s planned cruises and the demographic the company is marketing toward.—The Associated Press
