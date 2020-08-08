Though Greg St. Aubin is an ag graduate from the University of Illinois, he didn’t think he would be farming for a career.
After graduation in 1988, he worked as a chemist in Peoria. Then his dad, Ray St. Aubin, a longtime farmer in Manteno, told him he would be retiring. That was in 2003. In a life-changing decision, the 1983 Bishop McNamara High School graduate took over the family farm, though Dad continued helping. It was only last year that the senior St. Aubin fully retired.
Today, the junior St. Aubin grows corn and soybeans on 3,000 acres, including the 320 acres he owns. He also is tremendously involved in the farming community. He has been active with the Kankakee County Farm Bureau for 15 years and currently serves as its vice president. He also is a strong voice for two initiatives to help farmers — the idea that farmers should work and partner together, and that farmers should understand and address the mental health issues that come with the profession.
St. Aubin partners with Dan LeSage, the former owner of St. George Ag. For the past 15 years, they have combined land to be farmed and have shared equipment. They also bring, St. Aubin says, different strengths to the partnership. St. Aubin is attuned to what crops need to be planted, while LeSage’s brings strengths in marketing.
St. Aubin also has brought on board his son-in-law, Brendan Surprenant, as a mechanic who keeps all the farm’s equipment operational. St. Aubin and his wife of 30 years, MaryJeanne, have four children, Mary, Sarah, Michael and Andrew.
“When I got into farming,” St. Aubin says, “I didn’t understand what a huge, huge business it was and how many things impact farmers.”
Issues like crop pricing, trade with China and the Board of Trade drastically affect farmers, he says.
“There’s not a darn thing we can do about the Board of Trade,” he says. “We have zero control.”
Having visited Washington, D.C., with the farm bureau, he now realizes how important policy can be to farmers, on issues ranging from approval of agricultural chemicals to overall governmental support of farmers.
Right now, he said, farmers are working with depressed prices (about 20 percent lower) because of the COVID-19 pandemic and its related restrictions. Even though people still need to eat, there is a lot of fear in the marketplace.
On the plus side, this has been a fantastic year of growing for farmers. The weather started out rough, but has been generally good. There will be a lot of crop to sell, he says.
The coronavirus has hit farmers in one other way, too, he explains. Generally he likes to attend ag-related meetings, but just about all of those have been canceled due to the pandemic. Farming, which can be a lonely profession, has gotten even more solitary during the pandemic.
There is a plus, of course, in being independent and making the decisions for your own business. But being by yourself also creates anxiety. St. Aubin has crusaded against the stigma that keeps farmers from asking for help when they need it.
“You need someone to share good times and bad times,” he says.
His effort has the support of the Illinois Farm Bureau, which created a video addressing the issue and encourages farmers to talk to each other.
St. Aubin gives advice to farmers in other ways, too. He is a certified crop advisor and has a crop consulting business called Aim for the Heartland which does soil testing in the state. That business is completely independent, not affiliated with any other firm, allowing St. Aubin to give completely unbiased advice about what should be planted to make best use of the soil.
