Village of St. Anne sign

A sign welcomes visitors to the village of St. Anne. 

 Courtesy of Village of St. Anne

The village of St. Anne is set to receive $700,000 through the Community Development Block Grant for public infrastructure, which enables communities in nonmetropolitan areas to make critical repairs to water, sewer and drainage infrastructure to enhance safety and quality of life for residents.

State Senator Elgie R. Sims, Jr. — in conjunction with Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity — made the announcement on funding this week.

“Clean drinking water should be a fundamental human right,” said Sims, D-Chicago. “But the sad reality is that not everyone has this access. Investments into our water and sewer infrastructure are investments into our communities.”

