The Rich Zinanni Retirement Tour officially began this week, and one of the first stops will be in one of the largest media markets in the world.
Zinanni, who recently announced his upcoming retirement as Bishop McNamara's football coach after the Fall 2021 season, set to be his 47th as the school's coach, will be on the air on WGN Chicago's AM station, WGN Radio 720, at 6:15 p.m. this evening.
He will be on the radio's evening news, hosted by Steve Bertrand, a Manteno native and 1981 Bishop McNamara graduate.
Zinanni, 74, has 364 career wins, the third-most all-time in IHSA history. He will serve as co-head coach with Alan Rood this fall before Rood will take over as the school's football coach at the conclusion of the upcoming season.
