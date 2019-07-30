Youth baseball teams continue winning

Post 432 Junior American Legion team defeated Eureka last week to win the District 4 championship and advance to the state tournament in Milan, IL on Thursday, August 1. Brodi Winge (Donovan) picked up the win with six innings pitched and Ethan Garard (Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley) picked up the save.
The team consists of players from Donovan, GCMS, Milford, PBL, Central and Prairie Central. Area players from Post 432 include: Nick Allen, Luke McCabe and coach Greg DeWerff (Milford) and Andy Onnen, Brodi Winge and Caleb Klecan (Donovan).
Winge allowed three unearned runs on seven hits and two walks in six innings. Onnen tripled and scored, while Klecan singled and scored. Allen also added a single.
In Little League baseball, the Bradley-Bourbonnais 8-10 year-old all-stars are just one win away from a spot in the state finals.
Over the weekend, B-B defeated Hinsdale 8-7 on Saturday and followed that up on Sunday with a 14-2 win over Jackie Robinson West. They will take on Burbank National at 6 p.m. today, with the winner earning a spot in Thursday’s state championship game at 7 p.m.
