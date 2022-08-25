Ryder Meents

Wilmington's Ryder Meents clenches his fists in celebration after scoring a touchdown during the Wildcats' 24-7 victory against Nashville in the IHSA Class 2A state championship at Northern Illinois University's Huskie Stadium last season.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

Fall 2021 Outlook

Head Coach: Jeff Reents (29th season)

Career Record: 251-61

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

