The sights, sounds and statistics of the two biggest stories across the country this year — the continued push for racial equality and COVID-19 — found their way into the realm of sports in 2020. And in both instances sports were able to do what they are in part designed to do in bringing unity amidst uncertainty, even at the local level.
The year also featured heartwarming stories of obstacles overcome by young student-athletes, positivity stemming from off-the-wall places like a skatepark and communities rallying together when it was needed most.
No. 1: Black Lives Matter through the spectrum of sport
Several instances of police brutality towards African Americans sparked a resurgence in the civil rights that arguably hasn’t been seen in more than 50 years, and Kankakee County was anything but exempt from
For area athletes and coaches alike, sports has been one of the ways people of different backgrounds can come together and learn from one another. Local African American coaches Chris Pickett (Kankakee boys basketball) and Devin Johnson (Kankakee Community College assistant men’s basketball coach, head of All Love Basketball) spoke to the Daily Journal as part of a two-part series over the summer on their importance in the lives of the young Black men they coach.
“Being a role model beyond basketball is so important and especially I think right now with things going on, a lot of kids are looking for hope and trying to figure out what’s next,” Johnson said. “They’re a little confused with none of us having lived through any of anything like this before.”
Bishop McNamara boys basketball coach Adrian Provost didn’t get to see his players at many summer workouts due to coronavirus restrictions, but he did see them at protests while on the clock as a Bradley police officer.
“They have a voice and they want to be heard and be active in their community,” Provost said. “They want to make a difference and ... a part of me is proud that they want to take part in that.”
No. 2: Support for frontline COVID-19 workers and seniors with #LightsForTheFight
More than half of the area’s 24 schools showed their support for the people fighting the coronavirus pandemic most closely over the spring by joining the #LightsForTheFight movement, an ode by athletic programs to show their support for frontline workers.
On Friday nights at sundown, prep football fields, softball fields and other lit areas turned their stadium lights on at full blast as a way to honor healthcare workers as COVID-19 made its away across the world.
The move doubled as a tip of the cap to graduating seniors who were stripped of the spring sports season and was started by the Illinois High School Association.
“It’s a great thing to have everybody work together and to have this initiative supported by the IHSA,” Manteno athletic director Doug Wenzel said. “It’s one way that’s comforting for everybody… and it’s a way for everyone to show their support without having to go outside.”
No. 3: Watseka’s Cluver goes from Haitian orphanage to Div. I track and field commitment
Few prep athletes in America have had a journey quite like Watseka’s Jameson Cluver, who spent his early childhood years in Haiti split between living with his family and in an orphanage. After the seismic earthquake that rocked the country in 2010, Cluver came to America, where he was adopted by current Watseka boys basketball coach Chad Cluver and his family shortly after his arrival stateside.
Chad and his wife, Sherry, along with their children, Baylor and Hunter, adopted Jameson and his sister, Beatha, in 2011.
Now a senior, Jameson is in the final year of a three-sport career in basketball, football and track and field, the latter landing him a scholarship to run at the University of Tennessee-Martin.
“I never thought I would be going to college, let alone being able to earn a scholarship for track and field,” Jameson said. “I just thought I would be a normal person trying to make it by and help my family back in Haiti.”
For Chad, seeing Jameson work his way into high-level college athletics isn’t a surprise after watching him grow up into the young man he is now.
“Jameson is a wonderful kid, “ Chad said. “I could not have asked for a better son. He does everything we ask of him and he works really hard and it really motivated.”
No. 4: Special skatepark moment goes viral
While teens and young millennials fought off boredom on their phones as the pandemic continued to rear on through the summer and into the fall, social media apps like TikTok and Instagram racked up the viral video count, with one of the more touching videos coming from the Bourbonnais skatepark.
TJ Hasselbring, an 8-year-old Bourbonnais resident, was at the park with his mother, Amanda, a common scene since TJ found his recent passion. And when 19-year-old Ben Williams, of Bourbonnais, noticed the young skater struggling to drop in off a ramp, he decided to teach TJ how to master the move.
Amanda recorded the moment on TikTok, with her original video netting millions of views across all platforms, including media companies as large as ESPN.
“There’s always the same group of skaters there, and one of them is Ben,” Amanda said. “They were always aware of TJ, but not really too interested in talking or helping out, but that day, Ben just came and helped out.”
Williams said he’s always happy to lend a helping hand and wanted to spread some love within the skating community.
“Skateboarding is all mind over matter and confidence — I just told him the mechanics of dropping in and he did everything right on what I told him to do,” Williams said. “Sharing the passion of skating is awesome because we need more skaters in the community.”
No. 5: Bradley-Bourbonnais football grad Harrell forges own path to gridiron at Southern Miss
When Camron Harrell graduated from Bradley-Bourbonnais in 2017, he left as the school’s all-time touchdown leader and was ready to take on life in the Big Ten Conference as an Iowa Hawkeye.
But after a freshman season, a redshirt year, Harrell saw his position change a handful of times and decided to return home, where he spent a year working at a pizza place and serving as an assistant coach at his alma mater.
After some self-reflection and several conversations with family, friends and mentors, like Boilers boys track and field coach and assistant football coach Freddie Dudek, Harrell realized he wanted to get back into college and back on the field.
He played the 2019 season at College of DuPage and shined enough to earn a second chance at NCAA Division I football at Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg, where the redshirt junior started at cornerback and kick returner for the Golden Eagles.
In the team’s last game of the season earlier this month, Harrell returned a 100-yard kickoff for a touchdown in the team’s 45-31 win over Florida Atlantic. Harrell has a senior season to build his stock and try and make his way to the NFL.
“for me to do that during that game, the last game of the year, to put the cherry on top of the season, it was like the end of a movie,” Harrell said. “But the crazy part is it’s just beginning and that’s, I think, what I’m most excited for.”
No. 6: Former Boilermaker basketball star Bradford rebounds at Southern
Similarly to his fellow Boilermaker, Harrell, 2016 Bradley-Bourbonnais graduate Micah Bradford left town as his program’s all-time leading scorer with NCAA Division I sights ahead.
Bradford saw action in all 33 games at Valparaiso as a freshman and 31 more games as a sophomore before an injury took all but one game of his junior campaign in 2018-19.
The 6-foot-1 guard, medical redshirt in hand, transferred to the Historically Black College and University Southern University in Baton Rouge last season, where he broke out for a career-best 31 points at Nebraska and averaged a hair under nine points per game over the 32-game season.
Aside from his play on the court, Bradford was put into a new college environment at Southern. As a Black man himself, Bradford said the has learned more than he thought he would while working on his master’s degree in history at an HBCU.
“The whole experience of [an HBCU] is really different, but I’ve really enjoyed it this year,” Bradford said. “Originally, I committed for basketball and coach [Sean Woods], but when I got there, I just noticed a lot of things that were different.”
Currently playing as a graduate student, Bradford has made three appearances, including one start, scoring three points in the team’s season-opener against North Carolina Central.
No. 7: Trinity community rallies around jack-of-all-trades Lawrence during COVID-19 battle
Mike Lawrence, the athletic director, guidance counselor, physical education teacher, boys basketball coach and softball coach at Trinity, had nearly a month long stay in the hospital with a bout of COVID-19, a month that changed his life.
During his 29 days at AMITA St. Mry’s, he lost his longtime umpiring partner and best friend, Doug Wellenreiter, and suffered a collapsed lung that required additional work after his initial surgery.
“You just keep thinking you’ve gotta live,” Lawrence said. “[Kelly (Wellenreiter’s wife)] called me several times and called my wife and told her, ‘Tell him to fight, we can’t lose our two guys.’”
When Lawrence suffered setbacks with his collapsed lung, his family at Trinity decided the prayers and well-wishes they were sending from afar weren’t properly illustrating the love they have for the man who does it all for the Eagles, so they school began holding vigils outside of AMITA St. Mary’s hospital.
“It was a very emotional time when we found out [about Lawrence’s collapsed lung],” Trinity English teacher Sarah Delgado said. “I went to [Trinity principal] pastor Brad [Prairie] and said we had to do something; the Lord can pull him through it but he needed to know the community was behind him,” Delgado said. “We threw 100 kids on the busses and coach couldn’t imagine us taking time out of the day to pray for him.
“That touched him and we truly believe it was a turning point in his health.”
Lawrence was released from the hospital earlier this month and is reportedly in better spirits in his recovery.
No. 8: Kankakee’s Storr passes idol, WNBA legend Candace Parker on IHSA scoring list
Amber Storr arrived to Kankakee already one of the most notable names in the state to start her junior year in 2018-19. And by the time her high school career ended this spring, Storr solidified herself as one of the most lethal scorers in state history.
In a Feb. 4 game against Thronton, Storr passed her idol and one of the best women’s basketball players ever, Candace Parker, or 16th place on the IHSA scoring list. Parker is a two-time WNBA Most Valuable Player and 2016 WNBA Finals champion and Finals MVP.
“I honestly thought that never would have happened,” Storr said the night of her accomplishment. “It’s just a testament to my hard work and dedication I’ve put in these past few years in high school.
“I’m so stunned that I tied [Parker], my favorite player.”
Storr finished her career with 2,913 points, good for 11th in IHSA history. She scored 1,081 last season alone, seventh-most in a season in IHSA history.
After spending a semester at Drake University in Des Moines, Storr transferred to Moberly Area Community College in Moberly, Miss. She will still have four years of NCAA eligibility next year.
No. 9: Kankakee County Speedway resumes racing
The racing season got started later than normal due to coronavirus circumstances, but the engines returned to revving in Kankakee in July for a four-month season of racing that brought excitement and energy to the area during obviously tough times.
Through the end of the wild ride that was the 2020 season, six drivers were able to call themselves season champions in the 70th season of racing at the track. Steven Brooks (UMP Modified), Jake Momper (UMP Sport Compact) and Austen Hubbard (Factory Stock) all locked up their season titles with a week to spare, the latter wining his division in its first year at the speedway.
Three more championships were settled in the final week of the season on Sept. 25. Matt Fabrizius won the UMP Stock Car division, Kyle Cooper was crowned the UMP Pro Late Model Champion and the same honor was bestowed upon Deece Schwartz in the UMP Pro Stocks division.
No. 10: Bradley-Bourbonnais girls swim and dive team learns from Olympic medalist
Almost everyone has gotten accustomed to Zoom meetings becoming part of the norm, whether that be for school, work or keeping in touch with family But the Badley-Bourbonnais girls swim and dive team had a special encounter on the video chatting program when Olympic medalist Jessica Hardy held a Zoom session with the team in October.
Dan Salkeld, the vice president of marketing for BSN Sports and a Bourbonnais resident, was able to get Hardy in touch with Boilers coach Jena Dudek, as Hardy is a BSN ambassador, which gave the team the unique opportunity.
“It’s a great opportunity and something different, just being able to step out of the everyday routine of practice, getting in the water and the weight room and taking a moment to embrace having someone come talk to them who is elite and get her take,” Dudek said. “When Dan reached out and filled me in on her story, I was like, ‘This needs to be shared with my girls.’”
Hardy’s story was equal parts in the pool and out. She battled back from a positive drug test for a banned substance after qualifying for the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics. But she bounced back, defeating mental health obstacles on her way, setting a new world record in the 50-meter breaststroke at the 2009 U.S. Open National Championships and earned both an individual and relay medal apiece at the 2012 London Summer Olympics.
“I never thought I’d be able to say I talked to someone like that, especially in swimming, a sport that isn’t a team sport or known as well as others, especially in certain states like ours,” Boilers sophomore Sam Tomic said. “It was great to see that they’re real, and they’re just like us.”
