There were no prep sports played in the spring and a limited offering in the fall, but that doesn't mean the area didn't provide plenty of stellar squads from last winter's crop of teams and some excellent performances in the autumn.
History was made and new records were set at the individual and team levels for several schools and teams this season. For the year, all teams from last winter and this fall were considered.
1. Kankakee boys basketball team sets new program wins record, sees season end in Sweet Sixteen because of COVID-19
Every athlete who ever has played a sport has had their own "what-if" questions. What if I didn't stumble off the block? What if our quarterback didn't get hurt? But few teams in the area ever will have that question loom as large as the 2019-20 Kays.
A 21-point win in their regional title game against Southland Athletic Conference rival Rich East gave the Kays a plaque and a new program single-season wins record that ended at 27. After dismantling Oak Forest with another 21-point win for a trip to the Sweet Sixteen and IHSA Class 3A Thornridge Sectional championship, the Kays saw their season, along with the rest of the prep basketball season, end at the hands of COVID-19.
"I was not surprised; however, I was disappointed because of all the teams that were still alive sacrificed a lot with family, friends and even themselves," said coach Chris Pickett. “I feel really bad for our seniors because there is no rewind button for them. They don’t have the luxury of coming back.”
One of those seniors for the Kays was Lavell McIntosh, the 2019-20 Daily Journal Boys Basketball Player of the Year. Classmates Deylon Johnson and Kevin Allen were Daily Journal All-Area selections, as were juniors AJ Storr and Rashard Harris.
“It was tough, but at least we ended the season with a win,” McIntosh said of the end of the historic season and his prep career. “Most teams end their season with a loss, so I just think about that.”
2. Behind All-American Jezik, Coal City wrestling takes 2nd at state
Daniel Jezik had one of the best prep seasons during fall 2019, when he ran for an IHSA Class 4A-best 2,237 yards and scored 25 touchdowns and was named the 2019 Daily Journal Football Player of the Year while helping lead the Coalers to the state semifinals.
But the Oklahoma State wrestler saved his best for the winter, when he won his second straight individual state championship and helped the Coalers take second in the IHSA Class 1A Team State Finals on his way to being named the Daily Journal Wrestler of the Year along with several other accolades, including being named a Cliff Keen Athletic All-American.
Through all the individual success, Jezik's favorite moment of his senior year came when he got to see his teammates competing alongside him in state.
“To me, the most enjoyable thing in wrestling was watching me and my teammates wrestle as a team in the team state duals,” Jezik said.
Jezik wasn't the only Coaler who made individual state either. Teammate David Papach finished second in Class 1A at 160 pounds to help highlight a list of 11 Coalers who made the individual state tournament.
3. Rogers goes undefeated for historic Herscher boys cross country team
Defending IHSA Class 1A individual state champion Drew Rogers, of Herscher, didn't get the chance to defend his championship, thanks to COVID-19, but in every race he was able to run, Rogers was the best.
The junior won the 12 races he ran in, including the All-Area meet at Legacy Park in Manteno, IHSA Class 1A regionals and sectionals and an unofficial state championship race put together by Milesplit Illinois and ShaZam Racing.
“I would like to think if there was an official state series that I would have repeated as the state champion, but you never really know how the race could go,” Rogers said. “Overall, this season for me went a lot better this year than last year. I was in better shape this season, and so I think I would have had an even faster time than last season when I won.”
The Tigers found plenty of success as a team as well, winning a regional crown, a fourth-place sectional and ninth place in that unofficial state meet. The sectional finish would have given seniors Connor Joffe, Kamden Lockwood, Ben Morgan and Drew Tobey their second career state appearances, something only the class of 1989 has done at Herscher.
“When those kids look back in 10 years or whatever, I want them to know they were definitely still part of something super special, and it might not show up in the state record books, but they were state qualifiers, and Rogers was a state champion again,” said coach Rob Grosso.
4. Bradley-Bourbonnais girls tennis sweeps all 3 All-City matches
No matter the sport or the records of the teams and individuals in them, the energy of All-City matchups between Bradley-Bourbonnais, Bishop McNamara Kankakee forever is unmatched. In the case of the Boilermakers' girls tennis team, neither the Irish nor Kays could match that energy or output.
The Boilers were perfect against both squads, sweeping each of them in the All-City seeding meets before again sweeping both schools at the same time in the All-City meet that featured all three schools.
Mary Henderson won the singles title, defeating her Boiler teammate Alex Smith in the finals. Sydney Goering and Emmerson Longtin won the doubles title.
“It’s always good to win,” Bradley-Bourbonnais coach Cathy Olshefski said. “We always love to win All-City. We look forward to it, and the girls always come out and play some of their best tennis in All-City.”
5. Balance of youth and experience powers Beecher boys golf
Brady Serafin was one of the best senior golfers in the state this year. A crop of young talent led by freshmen Jack Hayhurst and Brandon Moffitt and sophomore Vinny Messana gave the Bobcats depth. The experience of 10th-year coach David Serafin helped bring that talent together to the tune of a fourth-place sectional finish, best in the area for boys golf.
The Bobcats picked up several victories on the season, including the Grant Park Invite, the River Valley Conference meet, the Twin Valley Conference meet and the IHSA Class 1A Grant Park Regional.
The elder Serafin has had plenty of success in his decade at the helm in Beecher and figures to have more next year, but he admitted it was a bit different this year with his son, Brady, helping lead the way.
“[It means] tons; that’s why I took that picture,” an emotional Kevin said after posing for a picture with Brady at the TVC Tournament. “It’s emotional for me, and in his final year, it’s tough.”
6. Kankakee girls basketball wins 2nd regional championship in 3 seasons
In 2019, the Kankakee girls basketball team set a handful of state scoring and wins records in the state on its 30-0 regular season start, but the season ended without any postseason hardware after an overtime loss to Bishop McNamara in regional championship play.
Seniors Amber Storr and Imani Williams remembered the emptiness of a placqueless season and got themselves one in 2020, when they led the Kays to an IHSA Class 3A Regional title on their home court.
It was a season filled with headlines for a Kays program that has 82 games during the past three seasons. Hall-of-fame head coach John Maniatis resigned suddenly in January, and interim coach Annette Brandy took over. Brandy's daugther, Amber Storr, had one of the best scoring seasons in state history with the seventh-most points in a single season (1,081 points) and 11th-most for a career (2,913).
7. G-SW girls basketball has best season in school history in run to Sweet Sixteen
When Gardner-South Wilmington's girls basketball team laced the sneakers up to start last season, the team knew with a lineup full of girls heading into at least their third season as a key piece of the team, the sky was the limit. And the sky is what the Panthers reached.
Led by all-state point guard Abby Beck and four-year varsity starter in the post Kaitlynn Kavanaugh, the Panthers won a school-record 25 games on their way to the IHSA Class 1A Sectional semifinals, the program's first Sweet Sixteen appearance.
The Panthers saw their season end with a 68-29 loss to Aurora Christian in the sectional semis, ending the prep careers of Kavannaugh, Paige Patterson, Kennedy Fair, Madelyn Storm and Hannah Muzzarelli.
8. Deep roster of runners leads McNamara girls cross country to successful season
Bishop McNamara has been one of the most consistent cross country programs in the area for decades, known particularly for its traditionally-deep rosters. And this fall's girls team proved to be a textbook example of that.
The Irish won both the All-City and All-Area races before finishing third in the regional they hosted, with a seventh-place finish at the sectional round.
In the All-Area race, hosted by the Irish, freshman Evita Martinez pulled one of the area's biggest upsets of the year when she dethroned Bradley-Bourbonnais' Alaina Bahr of the individual title.
9. Trinity boys basketball reaches national stage again
As the only local non-IHSA member school in the area, the tiny giant of a boys basketball program at Trinity sometimes is overlooked. But the Eagles were anything but overlooked last winter, when they won an area-high 33 games, outscoring their opponents by a a 2,599-1,821 margin during their 37-game season.
Daily Journal All-Area selection Max McCleary led a deep Eagles roster and was one of three area players to average a double-double on the season after averaging 18.8 points (fifth in the area) and 10 rebounds (second in the area) per game.
Cameron Larson and Ben Green also averaged double-figure scoring numbers for a team that saw all five starters average at least eight points per game. The Eagles' season ended with a third-place finish at the National Christian Schools Athletic Association National Tournament in Mt. Vernon, Ohio.
10. Coal City boys basketball wins 1st regional since 2013
As evidenced by its second-place state finish and spot near the top of this list, Coal City is known as more of a wrestling school during the winter months. But this March, the Coalers proved their relevance and skills on the hardwood after piling up a 20-win season for the first time since 1998-99, the last of those wins a 70-68 thriller against Pontiac for the IHSA Class 2A Coal City Regional championship.
“This group is [going to] go down as one of the best groups to come through [Coal City],” Pullara said in the moments after taking the regional. “Basketball isn’t really known around here, but this year we’re getting it on the map a bit.”
Pullara powered the Coalers by averaging 18.9 points per game, fourth in the area, and was joined by teammate Jarod Garrelts on the Daily Journal All-Area Boys Basketball team. Their season ended with a 58-48 sectional semifinal loss to Bismarck-Henning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!