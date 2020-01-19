BRAIDWOOD — Reed-Custer’s wrestling team hosted its annual Comet Classic tournament featuring a staggering 27 teams Friday and Saturday. This year, the Comets added some new teams to the mix, which allowed its local area wrestlers to gain new experiences against fresh competition.
Although it was Lake Forest that ultimately came away with the first-place victory with 285 points, which included four first-place finishes, it was the Comets who took the best finish from teams in the Kankakee area.
Reed-Custer concluded the two-day tournament with 153.5 points, giving the Comets a solid fourth-place finish. They took home one first-place finish along with three second-place finishes, as well as one fourth- and one fifth-place finish to total six medals, much to the surprise of coach Jeff Sukley.
“I didn’t expect to finish that high,” Sukley said. “That means that our kids wrestled really well.”
Adell Gamboa took home the 138-pound crown for the Comets, finishing 5-0, including a 3-0 decision against Lake Forest’s Jackson Meadow in the championship round.
Central takes 7th overall
The other Comets in the field didn’t take home any first-place finishes, but they competed hard and earned six medals of their own at the podium. They ended up with one second-place, third-place, fourth-place and fifth-place finish and two sixth-place finishes.
“Our team’s strength is our physicality more than anything as well as our conditioning,” Central head coach Travis Williams said. “So, hopefully, at the end, we might be able to catch some mistakes because we are all not that technically sound wrestlers-wise as far as talent and skill.”
No one was able to use his conditioning to his advantage like Clifton’s 285- pounder Glacomo Panozzo. The heavyweight took a silver medal after concluding the tournament 4-1 in the heaviest weight division.
Dwight recovers to finish 8th
The Trojans struggled in the first day of the tournament but bounced back Saturday to take home one championship in the 120-pound division, as well as three third-place finishes in the 145-pound, 152-pound and 285-pound divisions, all despite a slew of injuries in their starting lineup and a bigger field.
“Last year, we came here and lost it by five points and took second place,” Dwight coach Dan Edwards said. “With the addition of a few teams, I felt like we were going to be in the middle of the pack somewhere in there because we didn’t have our full roster with us.”
Peotone rounds out Top 10
The Blue Devils gave the area four of the tournament’s Top-10 spots by taking 10th. They totaled four medals, including a first-place finish by Paul Keane in the 126-pound weight division.
Keane finished the with an 18-3 tech fall win against Seneca’s Owen Feiner in the championship round to preserve his 4-0 record during the two-day tournament.
A big blow that hurt the Blue Devils was the loss of 170-pounder Sam Biedron to illness. Going into the tournament, Biedron only had lost two matches all year and could not finish his run, which led to Peotone’s head coach Greg Goberville to withdraw him from competition.
“For losing a couple kids to illness and with as many teams that are here, we expected to finish right around where we did,” Goberville said.
Short-handed Wilmington finishes 15th
The Wildcats brought a lot of young wrestlers and only 11 total grapplers to the tournament, which coach Rob Murphy said gave them more chances and experiences to get better. Although they finished right at the middle of the pack, they did manage to get a fourth- and a fifth-place finish.
Jack Narine took home the fifth-place medal in the 145-pound division after a 5-1 decision against Kaden Gream, of Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley. Julian Decker led the way for the Wildcats, taking home the fourth-place medal in the 106-pound division.
“All those young guys that went out there and won three matches in this tournament,” Murphy said. “I think they did a great job.
Kankakee continues rebuild
Still rebuilding after bringing their program back just a few years ago, the Kays used their weekend full of wrestling to look ahead long-term, although heavyweight Alex Rivera’s sixth-place finish gave Kankakee some instant gratification as well.
“We didn’t quit,” said Kankakee head coach Brad Burns. “We got put in some bad situations, but we fought.”
Team Scores
1. Lake Forest (285); 2. Sandwich (178.5); 3. Porta (165); 4. Reed-Custer (158.5); 5. Seneca (143); 6. Winnebago (134); 7. Central (131.5); 8. Dwight (113); 9. Vernon Hills (112); 10. Peotone (98.5); 11. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (91); 12. Wheaton Academy (79.5); 13. Tinley Park (76.5); 14. Elmwood Park (68.5); 15. Wilmington (62); 16. Herscher (58); 17. Rich East (57); 18. Peru St. Bede (51); 19. Hope Academy (50); 20. St. Viator (45); 21. Bremen (40.5); 22. Hoopeston (39); 23. Manteno (33); 24.Plano (31); 25. Kankakee (22); 26.Leo (10); 27. Rich South (4); 28. CICS Longwood, Ottawa (tie, 0).
