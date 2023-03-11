When Daily Journal Wrestler of the Year Marco Spinazzola earned the narrowest of defeats over longtime peer, Bishop McNamara’s Luke Christie, in the IHSA Class 1A 152-pound state championship last month, it was the culmination of more than a decade of devotion to wrestling.

It all started when he began jujitsu training at the ripe age of five years-old, something he pursued for a few years, until he was first introduced to the sport of wrestling.

“I always loved the idea of jujitsu and fighting like that, but wrestling was more aggressive, less of a sneaky game, and so it was more my style,” Spinazzola said. “And so the second I got a taste of wrestling, I kind of leaned more that way, and my dad [Michael] saw it too.”

Cody is a sports journalist who's been with the Daily Journal since 2020. He's been a sports reporter since his days at the University of Iowa where he graduated in 2019.

