COAL CITY — Despite not having a single area wrestling team qualify for the IHSA Boys Wrestling Team State Finals in two weekends, there will be plenty of individual grapplers making the trip to Champaign to compete in the individual competition next weekend.
Out of 32 teams and numerous individual wrestlers in the IHSA Class 1A Coal City Sectional, 19 area grapplers managed to punch their ticket to state.
Bishop McNamara, Coal City, Manteno, Peotone and Reed-Custer all had individuals place in the top-four of sectionals to qualify for state, with the Coalers leading the way with eight state qualifiers.
“I thought we performed at a pretty high level,” Coal City head coach Mark Masters said after having eight of his 10 sectional wrestlers qualify for state. “... Overall I’m extremely proud with the effort we had today.”
Out of the eight Coaler grapplers who went on to take fourth-place or better there was only one who managed to go all the way and secure a sectional championship.
That wrestler was none other than two-time state qualifier Ashton Harvey, who secured a pinfall victory over Manteno’s Gabe Johnson in the third period to claim the 195-pound sectional crown and finish the sectional round 4-0 overall.
“It feels good to be headed back to the state finals,” Harvey said following his pin. “It’s my third year heading down to state and hopefully I can make something happen.”
Along with Harvey, the Coalers notched seven more grapplers who will be moving on to the state finals. John Housman (120 pounds), Zach Finch (152), and Braiden Young (182) each claimed second-place in their respective weight divisions while teammates Colin Lindemuth (106), Brant Widlowski (120), and Derek Carlson (160) all secured third-place finishes. Dylan Cronk (220) also punched his ticket for the Coalers with a fourth-place finish after forfeiting the third-place match due to an apparent injury.
“It’s great having eight state qualifiers,” Masters said. “We are going to have a really good week of practice and then Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday next week is go time.”
Peotone lands three state qualifiers, including two sectional champions
The Blue Devils had five wrestlers compete in this year’s sectionals, but only three managed to power through the bracket and claim a top-four finish.
Marco Spinazzola (138) and Kevin Hogan (145) both found themselves at the top of the podium with first-place finishes in their respective weight classes by completely dominating their championship matches.
Spinazzola took a 10-2 lead over Phoenix Military Academy’s Rafael Soto heading into the third period before eventually notching a pinfall with about 1:13 left in the match. The 138-pounder noted he had prior experience wrestling against Soto in year’s past, which helped him know to put the pressure on him early.
“When it comes to someone who is normally an offensive wrestler, if you can put them on the defensive side and get ahead in points early then it’s hard for them to comeback and I guess that’s what happened.”
As for Hogan, he wasted no time in his championship match against Joseph Gliatta as the 145-pounder senior jumped out to an early 8-2 lead in the first period after multiple takedowns before eventually claiming a 10-2 win to secure his first-ever sectional championship.
“It feels great to become a sectional champion,” Hogan said. “I’ve been chasing these goals down ever since I was little and I’ve gotten better and better each year.
“It’s about the progress and journey of it and that’s one of the things I appreciate about it and so to be able to see my hard work pay off means a lot to me.”
Oscar Villalobos will tag along with his two Blue Devils teammates to state as well after claiming a third-place finish in the 185-pound weight division.
McNamara’s Christie claims first at 152 pounds
All season long Bishop McNamara junior Luke Christie has been waiting for the moment to be able to punch his ticket back to the state finals after having failed to place at state in back-to-back seasons as a freshman and sophomore.
That long awaited return to the State Farm Center will come soon enough for Christie after he secured a 9-5 decision over Coal City’s Zach Finch in the 152 pound sectional championship.
“It feels good to get myself one step closer to becoming a state champion,” Christie said. “You have to make sure when you come into these tournaments that you aren’t looking ahead at state already.
“It’s about winning the match ahead of you.”
Manteno sending quartet to state
The Panthers were the only local team to manage to get all of their wrestlers to move on to the state finals.
Carter Watkins (160) and Gabe Johnson (195) ensured their spots down south to Champaign with second place finishes while their teammates Wyatt Young (170) and Colin Zeppi (182) snagged fourth-place honors, leaving Manteno to go a perfect 4-for-4 in state qualifying bids.
“We had four sectional qualifiers and all four of them are moving on to state,” Manteno head wrestling coach Ed Spiewak said. “I’m extremely proud of them all for giving themselves a chance to compete in the IHSA state finals for the first time.”
Reed-Custer sends three wrestlers to state
Rounding out the local teams who managed to get its wrestlers into the state tournament were the Comets, who totaled two third-place finishes and one fourth-place finish.
Ryan Tribble (138) and Kody Marschner (220) led Reed-Custer by taking third overall in each of thier respective weight classes while Landon Markle (145) added a fourth-place finish in his weight division.
“All three of them wrestled in different ways that fit their style,” Reed-Custer assistant wrestling coach Trent Lyons said. “They all wrestled hard.”
Wilmington was the only other area team to compete in the Coal City sectional. However, the Wildcats weren’t as fortunate as the other local teams because they weren’t able to secure any top-four finishes and secure any state bids.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.