CHAMPAIGN — Apart from the three finalists, four more local wrestlers found themselves on the podium after finishing in the top six of their weight classes.
In Class 1A’s 120-pound weight class, Bishop McNamara’s Blain Christie finished third after a 10-5 decision over Immaculate Conception’s Nicholas Renteria.
After winning his opening match 16-3 Christie ran into the eventual 120-pound champion, Dakota Blakely in his second match where he fell in a close decision, 3-0.
Not giving up, he was able to battle all the way back in the wrestlebacks. He went 4-0 in the loser’s bracket, including a pin over Reed-Custers’ Bobby Mann.
“He beat last year’s state champion and last year’s runner-up on his way to even place,” McNamara head coach Jake Kimberlin said. “So, I think that exceeded my expectations and knowing what his potential is now is really exciting.”
The returning state qualifier upped his game this season which allowed him to gain his first podium finish of his career.
Teammate Caleb Magruder got back into the top six for the third time in his career as well. The Irish senior concluded his final attempt at a state championship by finishing in fifth place at the 126-pound weight division.
After outscoring his first two opponents 14-3 in his first two matches Magruder fell to Nik Jimenez of Harvard 7-3 in the semifinals.
After posting a 40-6 record coming into the state finals Magruder was a little disappointed he was not able to out due his junior year season where he finished third at 126-pound weight class.
“It’s not really what I wanted, but I still went out on a note that I wanted,” Magruder said. “Which is winning my last match in my high school career…which is what I overall wanted.”
After losing in the semifinals Magruder dropped his first wrestleback match by pin fall in the opening minute. But he was able to bounce right back to end his high school wrestling career with a win.
“He came back out and actually won in the same exact position that he lost his other two matches in, he finished his takedown which was good as far as ending his career on a win,” Kimberlin said.
Kimberlin was proud of Magruder’s ability to stay mentally tough and not give in when things got tough.
“He didn’t let the early outcomes affect him too much,” Kimberlin said. “And he came back and took fifth which is a really difficult thing to do. Especially as a senior, you lose the semis and you're so close to the finals. It’s easy to say ‘I will go out and wrestle, but I’m not going to do my best.’”
Dwight’s Daniel Gutierrez was the third area wrestler in Class 1A to take a spot on the podium, finishing fourth at 145-pound weight class.
Gutierrez secured his first podium finish in his four-year career after besting Corbin Moser of Prairie Central in his first wrestleback. He later fell to Alex Carrillo of Nazareth Academy by pin fall.
“It feels great, it feels awesome,” Gutierrez said. “From being an alternate to a qualifier to a state placer feels great. I put in the work and it really paid off.”
Being that Gutierrez was not the top-notch wrestler as a freshman that he is now, he never truly felt he belonged with the best until his podium finish.
“Now being at this point, I started to realize I belong here with these guys,” Gutierrez said. “And I proved it here this week.”
Besides getting a first and second-place finish at state, Coal City managed to get another wrestler to the podium. In Class 1A, Coal City’s Gage Leake went on to win fourth-place at the 220-pound weight class despite coming into the tournament somewhat sick due to the flu.
“I think I did very well for how I am right now,” Leake said. “I was actually sick with the flu coming into this tournament. And my expectations, I kind of died down mentally. It was hard to get back into the mental state to wrestle all these matches because I couldn’t breathe.”
Battling through sickness Leake manage to win his opening match 6-1 by decision before falling in the second round by disqualification due to his illness.
After being sent to the loser’s bracket, Leake pinned his first two opponents before advancing to the third-place match by a medical forfeit. From there, he went on to fall by a 3-0 decision to Adam Maxwell.
“I think if I was a healthier I probably could have taken him, but it was a good match,” Leake said.
Coal City coach Mark Masters was impressed with how Leake was able to stay mentally tough and finish as a place-winner.
“Obviously having two in the championship match is huge,” Masters said. “Getting one to take fourth, it has been a great ride.”
