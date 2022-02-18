All that stands between Dillon Sarff and a state championship is one more match.
Sarff, a 138-pounder from Dwight, advanced to Saturday evening’s IHSA Class 1A championship match against Dakota’s Maddux Blakely, after winning his first three matches at the State Farm center in Champaign Thursday and Friday.
He opened up the weekend with a 5-0 victory against Anna-Jonesboro’s Blake Mays and then earned a 3-0 win against Peotone’s Marco Spinnazola in a local classic of a quarterfinal. His 7-1 win over Newman’s Will Rude in the semifinals secured him a spot in Saturday’s championship match.
Seven other area wrestlers will be wrestling Saturday morning to determine their finish on their respective podiums, finishes that will fluctuate between third and sixth places.
In Class 3A, Bradley-Bourbonnais’ Ethan Spacht scored a 9-1 win over Marmion’s Donny Pigioni in the preliminary round before his 4-2 win over Jacobs’ Dominic Ducato sent him to the semifinals. Spacht was defeated 2-0 by Fremd’s Wiley Jessup in the semifinal round.
After his quarterfinal loss to Sarff, which was precluded by 4-2 win over Oregon’s Seth Stevens in the preliminary round, Spinnazola earned a 5-3 win over Reed-Custer’s Ryan Tribble to set up a match with Vandalia’s Cutter Prater in the wrestle back round.
Coal City has a trio of wrestlers who will finish somewhere on the podium. Brant Widlowski beat Princeton’s Ace Christenson 11-8 before a 106 quarterfinal victory over Shelbyville’s Collin Miller. He was defeated 3-1 in the semifinals by Yorkville Christian’s Isaac Burge and has a bye in the wrestle back round.
Ashton Harvey also made it to the semifinals for Coal City. The 195-pound senior opened the first two rounds with a pin of Dixon’s Mitchell White and a 6-0 win over Cumberland’s Ryan Colby.
Noah Wenzel (Dakota) defeated Harvey 3-1, and he will now sit through a bye round Saturday before beginning his wrestle back.
Coalers’ 152-pounder Zach Finch lost 9-3 to Sandwich’s Aiden Linden before bouncing back with a pin of Braden Johnson (Roxanna) and a 15-4 major decision over Trevor Willis (Clinton) to keep his wrestle back dreams alive, which continue Saturday against Yorkville Christian’s Drew Torza.
Reed-Custer’s Kody Marschner came up a round shy of a title match appearance as well. The 220-pounder pinned Fairfield’s Payton Allen in the preliminary round and then beat Richmond-Burton’s Brock Wood 10-3 in the quarterfinals. After a tough 4-3 loss to Nazareth’s Gabe Kaminski in the semifinals, Marschner will have a round off before wrestle back action.
Luke Christie, a 152-pounder from Bishop McNamara, bounced back from a 10-7 loss to Johnsburg’s Logan Kirk with a 10-3 win over Jon Perry (Effingham) and a a 2-1 win over Eric McKinney (Vandalia) in his first two wrestle back matches. His third-place hopes continue Saturday against Hope Academy’s Franky Saez.
Reed-Custer’s Landon Markle (145 pounds) joined Tribble as Comets to win a match at state before seeing their seasons end. Coal City’s Culan Lindemuth (106), Derek Carlson (160) and Braiden Young (182) all won a match before their eliminations as well, as did Dwight’s Samuel Edwards (220), Manteno’s Carter Watkins (160) and Peotone’s Kevin Hogan (145).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.