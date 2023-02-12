COAL CITY — This year's individual state finals will be littered with local talent and many of them have their performances during the IHSA Class 1A Coal City Sectional on Saturday to show for it, including the Coalers' entire lineup.

Out of 38 teams who had at least one individual compete, including seven area teams — Bishop McNamara, Central, Coal City, Dwight, Peotone, Manteno Wilmington — there were a total of 32 area individuals who punched their tickets to compete in the individual state competition in Champaign next weekend. 

All seven area schools had at least one individual place in the top four of sectionals to qualify for state, but it was the host Coalers whole stole the show by sending all 14 of their wrestlers to Champaign next weekend.

