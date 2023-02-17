Jake Piatak

Coal City's Jake Piatak wrestles Tremont's Mason Mark during their match at the 2023 IHSA Individual Wrestling State Finals on Thursday.

 PhotoNews Media/Chris Johns

CHAMPAIGN — After what he’s been through this season, Coal City’s Jake Piatak feels as though he’s playing with house money.

A senior who might not wrestle in college, Piatak feared his career was over when he suffered a dislocated elbow in the first weekend of the season.

But he’s back on the mat and one win away from earning a state medal after beating Reed-Custer’s Sam Begler 6-5 in a consolation second-round match Friday at State Farm Center.

