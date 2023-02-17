CHAMPAIGN — After what he’s been through this season, Coal City’s Jake Piatak feels as though he’s playing with house money.
A senior who might not wrestle in college, Piatak feared his career was over when he suffered a dislocated elbow in the first weekend of the season.
But he’s back on the mat and one win away from earning a state medal after beating Reed-Custer’s Sam Begler 6-5 in a consolation second-round match Friday at State Farm Center.
That puts Piatak (8-2) in the final eight in the Class 1A 132-pound bracket. If he beats Murphysboro’s Bryce Edwards on Saturday morning, Piatak will be on the podium later that night.
Just being able to compete feels like the biggest victory of all.
“It was the most fun I’ve ever had wrestling,” he said. “I felt like it was back in the day when there wasn’t a ton of pressure all the time.”
Piatak had to deal with a shifting diagnosis after getting hurt, which didn’t make it any easier.
“At first, I thought I was gonna be out for a month,” he said. “But then I went to the doctors and they said three months and that would have put me [back] right after this week.
“And I just felt terrible. I didn’t want my career to end like that.”
Especially after coming so close to a trip to state as a junior, when he lost 8-7 in the so-called blood round at the sectional, one win shy of punching his ticket.
Another doctor, though, told Piatak he could come back sooner, so he went hard on rehab and conditioning.
“At first I was doing nothing and just sitting there at practice because I thought I was done for,” Piatak said. “But then after that I started riding the bike the whole time. ... I was going crazy on that bike.”
He was back on the mat for the Coaler’s senior night. “That was an awesome thing to come back to,” Piatak said. “That was just an amazing experience. I was a bit nervous for my elbow, but I just stuck it out.”
Piatak won his first match at state, 6-0 over 44-match winner Mason Mark, of Tremont, on Thursday. He lost by technical fall to Dakota’s Phoenix Blakely in the quarterfinals before rallying past Begler.
Now he’s so close to earning a medal, after almost having his season end months ago.
He wasn’t even thinking about placing till he took a good look at the bracket and thought, ‘Why not me?”
“I just want to have a great last year.”
Six area Class 1A wrestlers were on the mat Friday night seeking a spot in Saturday night’s championship round: Bishop McNamara’s Luke Christie and Peotone’s Marco Spinazzola at 152, Coal City’s Braiden Young at 182 and Joey Breneman at 195; and Reed-Custer’s Kody Marschner at 220 and Gunnar Berg at 285.
Still alive in the consolation bracket besides Piatak are Bradley-Bourbonnais teammates Ethan Spacht at 113 and AJ Mancilla at 182 in 3A, along with six 1A competitors: Coal City’s Brant Widlowski at 138, Mataeo Blessing at 145 and Derek Carlson at 170; Reed-Custer’s Rex Pfeifer at 170; Wilmington’s Landon Dooley at 113; and Manteno’s Carter Watkins at 160.
