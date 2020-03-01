BLOOMINGTON—A week removed from sending 11 individual state qualifiers to the IHSA Individual Wrestling State Finals, Coal City looked to cap off its tremendous season by capturing a team title at Saturday's IHSA Team Wrestling State Finals in Bloomington.
The Coalers hoped to add a first-place team title in Class 1A to go along with its first-place individual trophy earned by Daniel Jezik at 195 pounds last week.
Coal City began the weekend with a dominating performance against Harvard in the quarterfinals, winning 57-18. From there, the Coalers moved on to the semifinals where they stayed mentally tough and forced a 39-32 comeback victory over Auburn thanks to Lane Kutemeier and Connor Huston.
Trailing with two matches to go in the semifinals, Kutemeier defeated Colin Willhite, of Auburn, by a major decision to help put the Coalers in position to advance to the championship round. Huston then defeated Bryce Freer by tech fall to complete to Coalers comeback.
Coal City then ran into wrestling powerhouse Dakota in the championship round where they ultimately fell 40-19, earning themselves a second-place finish for team state in Class 1A.
Although the Coalers had their eyes set on a first-place finish, Coal City assistant coach Jim Looper, who filled in while head coach Mark Masters was away for a family matter, wanted to make sure to remind them how pleased he was with their efforts.
“I just told them how unbelievably proud I was of them,” Looper said. “This is where they wanted to be at the beginning of the season and they were able to get here. We didn’t lead in that Auburn dual until the second to last match, we are just proud of the way they fought.”
Even though the scoreboard didn't look particularly close in the end, the Coalers had a legitimate shot in the championship round. Coal City held onto a 19-16 lead with five matches to go. David Papach (160 pounds), Daniel Jezik (195), Gage Leake (220), Logan Miller (285), Evan Rivera (106) all won their respective matches in the title round which gave the Coalers the slim lead early on.
After that, everything started to all go Dakota's way with them winning the final six matches from the 113 weight class to the 145-pound division. Overall, the Coalers finished the title fight with five individual victories, including three decisions, one major decision and one pin fall.
Coal City essentially lost to Dakota by giving up too many bonus points. In spite of that, Looper vocalized that the better team won and that his team did not make any self-inflicted decisions.
“No mistakes were made,” Looper said. “Dakota is a very, very good team; they are here almost every year for a reason. We had a lot of good, tight matchups you know that could go either way and in the end they won those. And they got more bonus points and that is what allowed them to stretch the lead there that we weren’t able to get. That’s what happens when two good team go at it. You hope to get those bonus points and not give them up. Today the better team won.”
The Coalers came into the tournament wanting to be the aggressors and push forward. And Looper felt like his team did exactly that, but they just came up a little short due to how strong the competition was.
“We always ask our kids to go forward, try to push the pace, be heavy handed and I think we did a really good job at doing that,” Looper said. “I know Dakota asked their kids to do the exact same thing. When you got two good schools going at it, they just came out on top there.”
Rightfully so, Dakota ended the last six matches with four decision wins and two pins to give them a 21-point victory. Even though the Coalers fell a little bit short coach Looper loved how his team competed till the final buzzer.
“I absolutely loved the fight from our team,” Looper said. “Not once did I think we had a kid go out there give up or do anything like that. We just fought and fought and fought. A lot of matches we came out but in the end they just had a few more than we did.”
After all the hard work the Coalers put into the season they still have a lot to show for it despite not bringing home the team state title. Coal City finished the season as Illinois Central Eight champions, second-place in Class 1A team state, had two individual state placers (Leake took fourth and Papach took second) and one state champion (Jezik).
“Besides this dual against Dakota, I think we wrestled really well,” Jezik said. “And I don’t think anyone should be sad or anything like that. I think everyone did a great job.”
