WRESTLING

IHSA Class 1A Reed-Custer Regional

Coal City advanced to sectionals as team by earning 286.5 team points to help win the regional crown. Reed-Custer placed second with 161 team points, followed by Central in third (142 team points), Peotone in fourth (112), Bishop McNamara in sixth (77), Wilmington in seventh (50), Dwight in eighth (43), Manteno in ninth (26) and Herscher 10th (5).

