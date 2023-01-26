BRADLEY — Ever since COVID-19 the annual All-City wrestling meet had seemed to lose some of its juice, whether it was due to limited numbers or a less than lively fan atmosphere over the past few years.

That all changed Wednesday evening when Bishop McNamara, Bradley-Bourbonnais, Kankakee and Manteno gathered at a nearly full packed gymnasium at Bradley-Bourbonnais, where the Boilermakers showed their level of dominance by walking away once again as the All-City champions after claiming an 83-0 win over the Panthers, 78-6 win over the Kays and a 54-19 win over the Fightin' Irish to cap of the incredible night on the mat.

"We always bring the juice and have an awesome atmosphere within our own team ... but the noise was definitely multiplied by like, five times tonight," Bradley-Bourbonnais head coach Micky Spiwak said. "It was super cool and I like putting a tone of pressure on my guys or them being in those situations at different points in the season ... our guys are battle-tested and ready and this is an awesome environment.

Cody is a sports journalist who's been with the Daily Journal since 2020. He's been a sports reporter since his days at the University of Iowa where he graduated in 2019.

Recommended for you