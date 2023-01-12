BRADLEY — Between scheduling some of the most grueling nonconference duals and tournaments in the state and competing in one of the most competitive conferences in the Midwest, the SouthWest Suburban Conference, Bradley-Bourbonnais wrestling coach Micky Spiwak knows that by the time the postseason rolls around, his grapplers will be some of the most prepared in the state.

That long-term perspective is what helped Spiwak and his team keep their heads up following Thursday's 52-27 loss to Andrew in SouthWest Suburban Conference dual action at Bradley-Bourbonnais Thursday.

"A lot of coaches across the country will say their goal is to not have any kids enter the postseason undefeated ... if you out and pin your kid in 10 seconds, you're not getting any better," Spiwak said. "Days like today and having a schedule like our schedule, it hurts today, but we’ve had at least one state qualifier four years in a row and are looking for five.

